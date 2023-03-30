As Twitchy reported, there was a “mostly peaceful” insurrection at the Tennessee Capitol Thursday by gun control activists, who stormed the building a disrupted the legislative proceedings.

On Wednesday, there was a similar storming of the Kentucky Capitol by pro-trans activists, who were protesting the Republican-led House overriding Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto of a bill that would ban “gender-affirming” procedures for minors. They even had their own QAnon Shaman, dressed like a demon:

Fox News reports that 19 protesters were arrested and cited with criminal trespassing. How about that?

There were competing protests; others came to support the House’s override of the veto. PBS NewsHour sort of cleansed the whole thing and posted a stock photo of a pride flag and a quote from one of the pro-trans protesters:

Crap like “our blood is on your hands” is the kind of rhetoric that probably drove Audrey Hale to shoot up a school. Our blood is on your hands if girls have to wait until they’re 18 to have their breasts chopped off?

Will those arrested for criminal trespassing be thrown in jail for a couple of years awaiting trial?

