As Twitchy reported, there was a “mostly peaceful” insurrection at the Tennessee Capitol Thursday by gun control activists, who stormed the building a disrupted the legislative proceedings.

On Wednesday, there was a similar storming of the Kentucky Capitol by pro-trans activists, who were protesting the Republican-led House overriding Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto of a bill that would ban “gender-affirming” procedures for minors. They even had their own QAnon Shaman, dressed like a demon:

In the Kentucky state Capitol rotunda after supporters for SB150 spoke. pic.twitter.com/Y6gLEOzj3W — Matt Stone (@mattstonephotog) March 29, 2023

Damn read the room people. — TrueWest (@Trestresjolie) March 30, 2023

Transurrection — Mopar man (@BadMopar1) March 30, 2023

Looks like an insurrection to me. — DPDret🇺🇸 (@RetDETPD) March 30, 2023

Arrest the insurrectionists! — 🇺🇸 Kristin Calia🇺🇸 (@KristinCalia) March 30, 2023

Fox News reports that 19 protesters were arrested and cited with criminal trespassing. How about that?

There were competing protests; others came to support the House’s override of the veto. PBS NewsHour sort of cleansed the whole thing and posted a stock photo of a pride flag and a quote from one of the pro-trans protesters:

As transgender-rights advocates rallied outside Kentucky’s Capitol, a trans teenager held up a sign summing up a grim review of Republican legislation aimed at banning access to gender-affirming health care. The sign read: “Our blood is on your hands.” https://t.co/z1DWB2hKej — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) March 29, 2023

Crap like “our blood is on your hands” is the kind of rhetoric that probably drove Audrey Hale to shoot up a school. Our blood is on your hands if girls have to wait until they’re 18 to have their breasts chopped off?

And that kind of rhetoric leads to what we saw in Nashville. — Joy (@Just_Joy_19) March 29, 2023

Can you please tell us what "gender affirming care" is? — Branson Willoughby (@Bwsportstyle) March 30, 2023

Well, that's an idiotic sign. There's nothing wrong with preventing child mutilation – that's where the real guilt and blood are. — James Costopoulos (@JamesCostopoul1) March 30, 2023

So essentially, they’re saying they will kill themselves if they pass this bill? You cannot sit there and honestly tell me that is the right thing to do, that you are so dependent on something that you would rather kill yourself than live your true self. Therapy. — DJ (@DauntaJ) March 29, 2023

Will those arrested for criminal trespassing be thrown in jail for a couple of years awaiting trial?

***

