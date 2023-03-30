Stop the presses! No, really. Stop them. Because we have a feeling that our mainstream media won’t be rushing to use them to share information about what’s happening in the Tennessee State Capitol right now:

Ah.

This all looks quite violent.

Well, let’s see …

Give us a minute. We’re sure it’ll come to us … ah, right.

There it is:

It certainly seems very insurrection-y.

Capitol building being stormed by angry mob? Check.

No regard for the wellbeing of legislators? Check.

And yet, this “insurrection” won’t receive even a fraction of the coverage that the last one got. It won’t receive even a fraction of the condemnation, either.

OK, well, to be fair, that’s not entirely true … check out what this Nashville “news” reporter had to say about it:

Emotions were high, you guys. That’s all. It’s just people peacefully protesting:

Hmmm. Maybe “peaceful protest” is still too harsh a framing. How about this?

It’s just a gathering among friends.

We certainly do.

The media want you to know that, too.

Odd, but entirely expected. We know our media too well to not have expected them to pull this “mostly peaceful” crap.

Not according to the footage we’ve seen so far:

A riot is a riot is a riot.

Insane and disgusting that rioters — or “insurrectionists,” if you prefer that terminology — feel that they have a free pass to storm the Capitol. Because effectively, they do.

Where are the media? Where is the Resistance?

Here’s where they are:

Insurrections are goo(D), atually.

Don’t hold your breath for any of the usual suspects to utter even one word of condemnation, unless it’s in condemnation of Tennessee Republicans.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.

Update:

Let’s check in on Nashville reporter Kelsey Gibbs again, shall we?

Oh.

But lest you think what she regrets about her tweets is that they were dishonest:

We have. And she can’t flush it down the memory hole.

