Stop the presses! No, really. Stop them. Because we have a feeling that our mainstream media won’t be rushing to use them to share information about what’s happening in the Tennessee State Capitol right now:

🚨Breaking News: Protestors have taken over the Tennessee State Capital.

pic.twitter.com/kqLxUirmwz — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) March 30, 2023

Ah.

The left responded to a trans activist murdering kids by *checks notes* rioting on behalf of the trans activist’s agenda — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) March 30, 2023

This all looks quite violent.

WTF is going on? — SuperStevie (@joesghost99) March 30, 2023

How shall we cover this one, journos? https://t.co/b0PctF01Ep — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 30, 2023

Well, let’s see …

Is there a word for when protesters stop the proceedings of government to prevent the proper functioning of the institution? https://t.co/YevmLWidR1 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 30, 2023

Give us a minute. We’re sure it’ll come to us … ah, right.

i believe this is called an “insurrection.” https://t.co/jmH21raIHr — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) March 30, 2023

Sounds like an insurrection to me — Charles Sart (@BidenSniffedMe3) March 30, 2023

There it is:

An insurrection is currently underway at the Tennessee state Capitol building

pic.twitter.com/PTiHqZ3Vdy — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 30, 2023

It certainly seems very insurrection-y.

All of these people must be arrested by the FBI and thrown in solitary confinement for at least a year. Democracy depends on it. pic.twitter.com/j8ehKdTTjg — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 30, 2023

Capitol building being stormed by angry mob? Check.

No regard for the wellbeing of legislators? Check.

And yet, this “insurrection” won’t receive even a fraction of the coverage that the last one got. It won’t receive even a fraction of the condemnation, either.

There's a left-wing trans-driven insurrection going on in Tennessee. Protesters have entered the main chamber. And the press won't even cover it. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 30, 2023

OK, well, to be fair, that’s not entirely true … check out what this Nashville “news” reporter had to say about it:

Emotions outside the House Chambers are still high. Protesters are wanting to talk to lawmakers as they run to bathroom. This young person was briefly detained but let go. @NC5 pic.twitter.com/ybetfQ1fsZ — Kelsey Gibbs (@kelseymgibbs) March 30, 2023

Emotions were high, you guys. That’s all. It’s just people peacefully protesting:

This was a peaceful protest. I was there and know of no one getting arrested. These students were at the Capitol to lobby for gun control. It was a packed a rotunda. Troopers had to make pathways for lawmakers to go to the restroom. https://t.co/DInI4F4u1o — Kelsey Gibbs (@kelseymgibbs) March 30, 2023

Hmmm. Maybe “peaceful protest” is still too harsh a framing. How about this?

Hundreds of parents and students gathered at the State Capitol Thursday morning demanding stronger gun laws.https://t.co/FB5TuTMJVQ — Scripps News (@scrippsnews) March 30, 2023

It’s just a gathering among friends.

"gathered at the State Capitol" I guess we have our answer on how this will be covered. https://t.co/5AOeGIFo5G — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 30, 2023

We certainly do.

“You’re not helping us change anything…We're scared for our lives every single day": Protesters in Nashville are calling for gun reform days after 6 people were killed in a mass shooting at The Covenant School. pic.twitter.com/sjCgACMr1u — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 30, 2023

"We're scared for our lives every single day." – The people who told these kids to live in fear and then bused them to the TN Capitol to do their dirty work for them want you to know they are the good guys.https://t.co/13xP7vZ4GT — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) March 30, 2023

The media want you to know that, too.

Somehow today's insurrection isn't getting the same blanket media coverage as 1/6 https://t.co/SPp5vh8BO1 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 30, 2023

We have footage of Jan 6 showing it as mostly peaceful odd framing on this one journos https://t.co/aTf6KGzIJd — Ahmed Al Assliken (@assliken) March 30, 2023

Odd, but entirely expected. We know our media too well to not have expected them to pull this “mostly peaceful” crap.

That’s not remotely close to what’s happening — Droz's Research Papers (@DrozPapers) March 30, 2023

Not according to the footage we’ve seen so far:

BREAKING: Left-wing protesters disrupt TN legislative session shouting "No action, no peace!"pic.twitter.com/xNfIbbZKBP — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) March 30, 2023

TN capitol police can hardly keep left-wing protesters from storming inpic.twitter.com/G1ncu0ds1e — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) March 30, 2023

More video from the TN capitol: pic.twitter.com/6SBgSjkHB6 — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) March 30, 2023

A riot is a riot is a riot.

They post a video of violence — and they know more videos of violence exist — and they still want you to believe it was peaceful. Because their fellow travelers messed up. https://t.co/BNKyucAB9K — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) March 30, 2023

Insane and disgusting that rioters — or “insurrectionists,” if you prefer that terminology — feel that they have a free pass to storm the Capitol. Because effectively, they do.

1. Whether this is deemed good/bad is wholly dependent on political aims of participants. 2. We don't know if there was connection for motive of shooter to any legislation. 3. If so, it's an ABHORRENT reax to legislation. 4. The absolute balls to declare themselves the wronged. https://t.co/5BqsZxMf4I — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) March 30, 2023

Where are the media? Where is the Resistance?

Here’s where they are:

Insurrections are goo(D), atually.

Don’t hold your breath for any of the usual suspects to utter even one word of condemnation, unless it’s in condemnation of Tennessee Republicans.

Watch the Democrats and the media now. You're gonna find some violent riots are more violent than other violent riots. https://t.co/PcHCBiu9Gt — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) March 30, 2023

Let’s check in on Nashville reporter Kelsey Gibbs again, shall we?

When locking the replies won’t cut it, gotta delete lol pic.twitter.com/uieTp34FS6 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 30, 2023

Oh.

But lest you think what she regrets about her tweets is that they were dishonest:

These protesters went through security. They were not asked to leave. This was a peaceful protest. THP needed to get lawmakers to the restroom through the crowd. It was packed. — Kelsey Gibbs (@kelseymgibbs) March 30, 2023

I deleted the last tweet because I wasn’t as clear. This was a peaceful protest. Students, parents and their supporters went through Capitol security to lobby for gun control in the Capitol. No one was arrested. This shoving started when THP needed to make way for lawmakers. pic.twitter.com/o4GApyKdt4 — Kelsey Gibbs (@kelseymgibbs) March 30, 2023

we've seen the video https://t.co/HLZuv3MYCT — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) March 30, 2023

We have. And she can’t flush it down the memory hole.

The reporter who took the video at the Tennessee state Capitol that I embedded deleted her original tweet. Here is the video. pic.twitter.com/caqqlXKfPY — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 30, 2023

***

