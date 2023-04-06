Yesterday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that “it’s not for us to decide” if last week’s deadly mass shooting at Covenant School in Nashville — a shooting that left six innocent people dead — was a hate crime. The Biden administration can’t say one way or another whether a women who identified as a trans man and shot up the school she once went to after reportedly expressing her resentment toward her parents for having sent her there was motivated by hate.

But you’d better believe that the White House knows hate when they see it. And where they see it is in legislation that does things like forbid biological males from competing in girls’ sports and forbid biological males from being in girls’ locker rooms and bathrooms and forbid purported medical professionals from physically and chemically mutilating minor children in the name of “gender affirmation.” And Karine Jean-Pierre is being very clear that such hatred cannot and should not be tolerated by good people:

KJP: "This has been one of the worst wks…of 2023…in terms of anti-LGBTQ bills becoming law…This is a dangerous, dangerous attack on the rights of parents to make the best health care decisions…LGBTQI+ kids are resilient. They are fierce. They fight back…We are so proud" pic.twitter.com/ILgyXkilEd — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 6, 2023

Think maybe the loved ones of the six people murdered at Covenant School might be having one of the worst weeks of their lives, too, Karine?

KJP directly accuses all Americans who opposes pro-LGBTQI+ measures of contributing to "LGBTQI+ kids" being "overwhelmed" and considering suicide "during these incredibly hard times for these trans kids." pic.twitter.com/44gkp68tZX — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 6, 2023

Note: The considering suicide part was implied from KJP, but she told anyone struggling to call 988, which is….the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 6, 2023

Karine is not-so-subtly implying that support of “anti-LGBTQ+” legislation will result in an uptick in trans kids plagued by potentially dangerous mental health problems.

"If you don't obey us you are killing [trans people, planet earth, women, minorities]" has become standard Democratic Party rhetoric https://t.co/YijMcgd6kH — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) April 6, 2023

Standard Democratic rhetoric has become extremely inflammatory, to say the least. One might even argue that it’s become violent.

Quite a choice of words. https://t.co/dX1jLIOZ1a — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) April 6, 2023

Karine Jean-Pierre is an idiot, but surely even an idiot like her hasn’t already forgotten about the Covenant School shooting and she’s at least privately given some thought as to what might have motivated the shooter. Surely.

Interesting thing to say after Nashville https://t.co/eRnlzN5abU — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) April 6, 2023

This kind of rhetoric helped cause Nashville… At least by liberals' own logic.@KJP46 https://t.co/kKCDz5RlKC — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 6, 2023

This kind of rhetoric is extremely irresponsible, to say the least.

Fight back – like in Nashville? — Quan (@TheFinalQuan) April 6, 2023

Like mass shooting fight back?? — Pebo (@Pebo4Real) April 6, 2023

“They’re going to fight back and the administration will have their back.”Yep that’s pretty much exactly what happened with the shooting. — Max (@CleverMaxName) April 6, 2023

Wow, “they are fierce, they fight back.” It sounds like @PressSec is providing the targets and justifying any violence that may occur in the future over those 14 targets 🧨 https://t.co/KqLe9Hvnar — Jay Legend (@JayBelize23) April 6, 2023

Why is the biden administration promoting violence. Disgusting. https://t.co/XawYwSLNxN — Gilligan (@GilligannGinger) April 6, 2023

That sounds like she’s inciting violence — Johnny E (@johnnyheavens) April 6, 2023

It certainly does. Know what that’s called?

Stochastic Terrorism from the White House — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) April 6, 2023

Stochastic terrorism from the White House. But is it really a surprise that they’d promote terrorism at this point, especially given how they’ve spoken about the terrorist who killed those people in Nashville?

Non zero percent chance Karine volunteers to eulogize the Nashville terrorist https://t.co/48ZcIR9My8 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 6, 2023

Shame on Karine Jean-Pierre and the entire Biden administration.

