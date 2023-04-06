Yesterday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that “it’s not for us to decide” if last week’s deadly mass shooting at Covenant School in Nashville — a shooting that left six innocent people dead — was a hate crime. The Biden administration can’t say one way or another whether a women who identified as a trans man and shot up the school she once went to after reportedly expressing her resentment toward her parents for having sent her there was motivated by hate.

But you’d better believe that the White House knows hate when they see it. And where they see it is in legislation that does things like forbid biological males from competing in girls’ sports and forbid biological males from being in girls’ locker rooms and bathrooms and forbid purported medical professionals from physically and chemically mutilating minor children in the name of “gender affirmation.” And Karine Jean-Pierre is being very clear that such hatred cannot and should not be tolerated by good people:

Think maybe the loved ones of the six people murdered at Covenant School might be having one of the worst weeks of their lives, too, Karine?

Karine is not-so-subtly implying that support of “anti-LGBTQ+” legislation will result in an uptick in trans kids plagued by potentially dangerous mental health problems.

Standard Democratic rhetoric has become extremely inflammatory, to say the least. One might even argue that it’s become violent.

Karine Jean-Pierre is an idiot, but surely even an idiot like her hasn’t already forgotten about the Covenant School shooting and she’s at least privately  given some thought as to what might have motivated the shooter. Surely.

This kind of rhetoric is extremely irresponsible, to say the least.

It certainly does. Know what that’s called?

Stochastic terrorism from the White House. But is it really a surprise that they’d promote terrorism at this point, especially given how they’ve spoken about the terrorist who killed those people in Nashville?

Shame on Karine Jean-Pierre and the entire Biden administration.

