When a person walks into a school with a gun, intending to kill as many people as possible, would you say that that person is hateful? What if that person were a former student at the school who had expressed resentment and anger toward the school, because the school was a Christian school? If that person were a woman who identified as a man and had serious problems with Christians?

Well, Mike Pence believes the answer is yes. While the Covenant shooter’s manifesto and suicide note have not been released to the public, the information that is available definitely points to the shooter having issues with Christians.

But if you ask Karine Jean-Pierre if the White House would consider the Covenant shooting to be a hate crime, she’ll tell you that the White House just isn’t prepared to make a pronouncement like that:

KJP: "It's not for us to decide" if a transgender lunatic shooting up a Christian school and killing 6 people (3 of whom were children) should be classified as a hate crime. pic.twitter.com/SoJYx4zD16 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 5, 2023

Six people are dead. Six innocent people. But it’s not for the Biden administration to decide if they’re victims of a hate crime? The White House didn’t even hesitate to decide that people pointing out that the Covenant shooter was living as a trans man were guilty of hating trans people. But someone with a pretty obvious beef with Christians guns down six of them, and suddenly the White House doesn’t know what hate looks like?

Garland labeled the Buffalo mass shooting a federal hate crime in 3 weeks. https://t.co/EpIBwqoOfi — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 5, 2023

Ahem:

Today the WH refused to call the Nashville terror attack a "hate crime," saying "it's not for us to decide." Yet last May, the WH @PressSec was much less circumspect about the Buffalo mass shooting. pic.twitter.com/TZcNY8DfBV — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 5, 2023

"We still need to learn more about the motivation … as law enforcement do — does their work. But we don’t — we don’t need anything else to stay — to state a clear moral truth — right? — which is: A racially motivated hate crime is abhorrent to the very fabric of this nation" — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 5, 2023

This administration is more concerned about checking woke boxes than they are about justice for the victims.

They decide ALL the time except for now! — 🍿DeploRebel🍿KBinSC 🍿#NuclearMAGA (@KBinSC) April 5, 2023

But they are quick to classify other incidents perpetrated by people with ideologies they don’t agree with: double standard. — Carlos Abraham Rodriguez ن (@car_umba) April 5, 2023

Until their narrative collapses, and then it’s not for them to decide what might have motivated a murderer.

“It’s not for us to decide.” = ‘F**k them..’ — Chad Richards (@thetawake) April 5, 2023

