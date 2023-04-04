While much of the media and public’s attention is still very much focused on Donald Trump’s arraignment, it’s important to remember that Joe Biden’s White House is still going about their business today. And apparently they just aren’t really in the mood to talk about the arraignment. At least Karine Jean-Pierre isn’t really in the mood to answer Peter Doocy’s questions about it:

You’re the president’s press secretary, Karine. Surely you have something to say!

Since when does Biden’s White House have a problem commenting on ongoing cases? Since this particular ongoing case could have very bad repercussions for Joe Biden, perhaps?

Again with the business about not commenting on an open case. That’s what scientists call BS.

Doocy may ultimately not have gotten a decent answer out of Karine Jean-Pierre — and it certainly wasn’t for lack of trying on his part — but he should at least take some comfort in knowing that there was at least one other reporter there who recognized Jean-Pierre’s shameless song-and-dance routine for what it was:

It was just different, OK?

Lawd, this administration is a dumpster fire.

