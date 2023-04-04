While much of the media and public’s attention is still very much focused on Donald Trump’s arraignment, it’s important to remember that Joe Biden’s White House is still going about their business today. And apparently they just aren’t really in the mood to talk about the arraignment. At least Karine Jean-Pierre isn’t really in the mood to answer Peter Doocy’s questions about it:

DOOCY TIME: "President Biden is a lawyer….Is he concerned at all that a local DA indicting a former president could…open up the possibility, set the precedent that local DAs that don't like former President Biden could indict him?" KJP: "I'm not going to comment" pic.twitter.com/CMgPFidgYg — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 4, 2023

You’re the president’s press secretary, Karine. Surely you have something to say!

Doocy: "Why don't you have more to say about the Trump indictment?" KJP: "It is an ongoing case and I've been very clear about that. We've been very prudent about that, not commenting on ongoing cases, and we're going to stick to that, Peter." pic.twitter.com/OX6Kic0zNo — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 4, 2023

Since when does Biden’s White House have a problem commenting on ongoing cases? Since this particular ongoing case could have very bad repercussions for Joe Biden, perhaps?

Doocy: "All that anybody…is talking about this exact moment…is Trump and they look here to find out what the WH thinks about it and–" KJP: "Well…the American people should feel reassured that when there's an ongoing case…we're just not commenting" pic.twitter.com/9VJ9cyOtb0 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 4, 2023

Again with the business about not commenting on an open case. That’s what scientists call BS.

Doocy: "Does the lack of comment mean that you do not think anything happening in New York today is one of the top issues facing the country at the moment?" KJP: "That's your assessment. That's not my assessment. I'm just laying out the facts that we are…not going to comment" pic.twitter.com/cjInIUUYeq — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 4, 2023

Doocy may ultimately not have gotten a decent answer out of Karine Jean-Pierre — and it certainly wasn’t for lack of trying on his part — but he should at least take some comfort in knowing that there was at least one other reporter there who recognized Jean-Pierre’s shameless song-and-dance routine for what it was:

The New York Times's Michael Shear has done this a few times to KJP and it's an amazing sight. Here he was calling out the fact that Biden has "commented on January 6 repeatedly" as there's over 500 ongoing cases. KJP insisted that "was different" pic.twitter.com/tMT7MPPl3m — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 4, 2023

It was just different, OK?

Lawd, this administration is a dumpster fire.

