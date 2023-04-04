Merry Christmas, everybody!

Yes, it’s still just early April, but if you’ve been paying any attention to CNN over the past week or so, you’d swear it’s Christmas morning over there, and Donald Trump is the gift that just keeps on giving. Seriously, they can’t get enough of him. First came the indictment, and now it’s Arraignment Day, and they’ve got enough material to justify ignoring everything else happening in the world.

And, well, if they technically don’t have enough material, they’ll just milk whatever they do have to the very last drop:

Love the split screen of "Outside court" and "Outside court." pic.twitter.com/rqALSVXxcK — Noam Blum (@neontaster) April 4, 2023

Do we hear a third “Outside Court” angle? Come on, CNN. We know you guys can do it! And you know you want to do it.

This is like Woodstock for the MSM, isn't it? — Cheesetrader (@cheesetrader1) April 4, 2023

Except this has way more rolling around in dirt.

CNN decided to go full send back to 2015 and early 2016. It's pathetic. https://t.co/I0EnYsXRXg — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 4, 2023

It’s … CNN.

***

***

