Former President Donald Trump is making his way to New York City for his arraignment, and the media are on it.

Actually, they’re not just on it, they’re all over it:

WATCH LIVE: Trump leaves Mar-a-Lago for airport to board plane for New York City ahead of arraignmenthttps://t.co/rd5g0Bu8Ky — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 3, 2023

LIVE: Trump journey from Florida ahead of New York court surrender https://t.co/oOZmvghgut — Reuters (@Reuters) April 3, 2023

It's begun. Trump just departed Florida for New York, where he'll be arraigned on Tuesday for charges related to the Manhattan DA's hush money investigation. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 3, 2023

It. Has. Begun.

Trump motorcade headed to Palm Beach Int’l Airport pic.twitter.com/HsiRwMi7x3 — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) April 3, 2023

WATCH: Trump departs Mar-a-Lago to travel to New York ahead of his arraignment. https://t.co/593H6aZOL1 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 3, 2023

They’ve got boots in the studio and on the ground. Just to make sure they don’t miss even a second of any of this.

ok so cable news has learned exactly nothing pic.twitter.com/AXXGuxEIJm — Andrew Kirell (@AndrewKirell) April 3, 2023

Evidently not. But CNN is arguably the worst offender by far.

JUST IN: Former President Trump departs West Palm Beach, Florida, en route to New York City to turn himself in on 30+ criminal charges https://t.co/gE8JGOp8oJ pic.twitter.com/VPoGG9IcMV — CNN (@CNN) April 3, 2023

Their coverage is … something:

This is the new empty podium — an empty plane on a tarmac and an open Mar-a-Lago gate with zero movement. CNN just can't help itself. After arguing the empty podium idea was bad, they've relapsed and don't care. pic.twitter.com/X2Xzn00i0g — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 3, 2023

Guys, this isn’t just sad; it’s straight-up pathetic:

CNN is so desperate for Donald Trump to stay relevant that they might be his biggest 2024 supporter. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 3, 2023

CNN obsessing over Donald Trump? It’s déjà vu all over again.

CNN is so excited and breathless in covering….Trump's motorcade leaving Mar-a-Lago. They're following this like the OJ car chase or analyzing Zapruder footage. pic.twitter.com/V8P8W8Mlh9 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 3, 2023

CNN is Real News™, Mr. President.

CNN's Manu Raju on Trump leaving in his motorcade from Mar-a-Lago to fly to New York: "This is a little rather historic moment. We're seeing a former President getting on a plane. He's gonna be inside the courtroom tomorrow." pic.twitter.com/9d6greKM0H — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 3, 2023

One can only hope that they’ve got boots on the plane, too. We need to know how many Diet Cokes Trump consumes and when he goes to the bathroom and how long he’s in there for.

I mean, is Jeff Zucker still calling the shots at CNN? Because this is very 2015-esque. It's beyond embarrassing. But then again, they're incapable of it. pic.twitter.com/dVRbjamOkj — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 3, 2023

You can take the Jeff Zucker out of CNN, but … actually, apparently you can’t.

Now CNN is having Manu Raju and John Miller are analyzing the "remarkable pictures" of Trump's motorcade driving to Palm Beach International Airport. These people are fundamentally unserious and don't let them try and tell you otherwise. Manu Raju: "This is quite a moment." pic.twitter.com/rylUzh18A1 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 3, 2023

It’s certainly quite a moment for CNN. A humiliating one. They sure seem to have a lot of those, don’t they?

And this particular one doesn’t look to be ending anytime soon:

And now it's Trump Air on the runway. pic.twitter.com/OoybGn222X — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 3, 2023

CNN even BROKE from commercial to show Trump's jet taking off from Palm Beach Airport to fly to New York. pic.twitter.com/sCNko0D0fw — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 3, 2023

The media even followed Trump's plane taking off and following it until it was a dot in the sky. Just amazing. pic.twitter.com/m6AIPbMyVP — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 3, 2023

To quote Trump himself, “SAD!”

Everybody on CNN is going full Toobin today. https://t.co/Aj67oO5L7J — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) April 3, 2023

Ewww — but accurate.

The Trump porn returns — Duke Chastaine (@DK_Chastaine) April 3, 2023

Time for the MSM to go back and give Trump billions of dollars in free media and press LMFAO theyre such predictable garbage… playing it right for trump https://t.co/fZUdj9NSeP — Ahmed Al Assliken (@assliken) April 3, 2023

Say what you will about Donald Trump — and there’s plenty to say about Donald Trump — but if there’s one good thing he’s done, it’s been exposing the clownish depths to which our legacy media are willing to sink.

***

