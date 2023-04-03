Former President Donald Trump is making his way to New York City for his arraignment, and the media are on it.

Actually, they’re not just on it, they’re all over it:

It. Has. Begun.

They’ve got boots in the studio and on the ground. Just to make sure they don’t miss even a second of any of this.

Evidently not. But CNN is arguably the worst offender by far.

Their coverage is … something:

Guys, this isn’t just sad; it’s straight-up pathetic:

CNN obsessing over Donald Trump? It’s déjà vu all over again.

CNN is Real News™, Mr. President.

One can only hope that they’ve got boots on the plane, too. We need to know how many Diet Cokes Trump consumes and when he goes to the bathroom and how long he’s in there for.

You can take the Jeff Zucker out of CNN, but … actually, apparently you can’t.

It’s certainly quite a moment for CNN. A humiliating one. They sure seem to have a lot of those, don’t they?

And this particular one doesn’t look to be ending anytime soon:

To quote Trump himself, “SAD!”

Ewww — but accurate.

Say what you will about Donald Trump — and there’s plenty to say about Donald Trump — but if there’s one good thing he’s done, it’s been exposing the clownish depths to which our legacy media are willing to sink.

