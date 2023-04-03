Today CNN has had breathless coverage of former President Trump flying from south Florida to New York City where he will be arraigned tomorrow at a Manhattan court.

Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, slammed CNN for focusing so heavily on the Republican presidential candidate’s trip and subsequent arraignment:

Here’s the whole tweet:

Seriously, CNN? Do you need to show us Donald’s plane taking off?

The media should have learned its lesson after its failed coverage of the 2016 election when empty podiums and planes idling on the tarmac were deemed newsworthy.

Yet, here we are again and the media is making the same mistakes all over.

Donald Trump will be arraigned tomorrow in a New York City courtroom to face 34 charges—that’s what matters. How he gets to the courtroom isn’t news.

The media’s insistence on covering every aspect of this man’s life to the exclusion of all else is one of the reasons this country is in such dire straits.

Enough.

Oh, that’s rich.

How many times did she appear on CNN to blast her uncle?

Oh yeah, that too!

Mary Trump certainly helped fuel CNN’s Donald Trump obsession ahead of the 2020 election:

CNN didn’t have Mary Trump on to talk about recipes or baseball. And of course she wrote a book about Donald Trump:

But “stop obsessing over Donald Trump,” or something.

