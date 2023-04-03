Today CNN has had breathless coverage of former President Trump flying from south Florida to New York City where he will be arraigned tomorrow at a Manhattan court.

Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, slammed CNN for focusing so heavily on the Republican presidential candidate’s trip and subsequent arraignment:

Seriously, CNN? Do you need to show us Donald’s plane taking off? The media should have learned its lesson after its failed coverage of the 2016 election when empty podiums and planes idling on the tarmac were deemed newsworthy. Yet, here we are again and the media is making… pic.twitter.com/7N0dOQoYQu — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) April 3, 2023

Here’s the whole tweet:

Seriously, CNN? Do you need to show us Donald’s plane taking off? The media should have learned its lesson after its failed coverage of the 2016 election when empty podiums and planes idling on the tarmac were deemed newsworthy. Yet, here we are again and the media is making the same mistakes all over. Donald Trump will be arraigned tomorrow in a New York City courtroom to face 34 charges—that’s what matters. How he gets to the courtroom isn’t news. The media’s insistence on covering every aspect of this man’s life to the exclusion of all else is one of the reasons this country is in such dire straits. Enough.

Oh, that’s rich.

“I’m going to tweet about CNN showing us Uncle Don’s plane taking off because nobody should be showing Uncle Don’s plane taking off. Here is my 3000-word essay about Uncle Don and why we shouldn’t cover him.” https://t.co/YLwh9Q8XIt — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) April 3, 2023

How many times did she appear on CNN to blast her uncle?

"Also, please buy my book all about him." — Joey S (@JoeySFromCO) April 3, 2023

Oh yeah, that too!

I wish I could make money off the Trump name by telling people to not focus on the Trump name all the time. — And Don't Call Me Shirley, PhD. (@Meme_Behavior) April 3, 2023

Mary Trump certainly helped fuel CNN’s Donald Trump obsession ahead of the 2020 election:

Mary Trump says her uncle, President Trump, is following his father's example in "creating darkness." "Now we are in a situation where it's Donald and his enablers creating the darkness, and the rest of us are left to stumble around." https://t.co/JcVbDq5oYN pic.twitter.com/u8cRvGO68M — CNN (@CNN) July 18, 2020

"It's extraordinarily easy to manipulate [President Trump] with a few choice words and in the process get him to do what you want him to do without his actually even knowing it," says the President's niece, Mary Trump. https://t.co/vXqzBtvLXy pic.twitter.com/BfcCB9EUir — CNN (@CNN) August 29, 2020

"Being weak … as my grandfather understood it, was unacceptable," says Mary Trump. "Donald doesn't want to be associated with Covid at all, even if it's someone else having it… If he had been asymptomatic, we probably never would have known that he had tested positive." pic.twitter.com/aJsf75qfS8 — CNN (@CNN) October 15, 2020

CNN didn’t have Mary Trump on to talk about recipes or baseball. And of course she wrote a book about Donald Trump:

Mary Trump, the President's niece, writes that Trump "destroyed my father. I can't let him destroy my country," in a new book obtained by CNN. https://t.co/Cry5Oc6Zmc — CNN (@CNN) July 13, 2020

But “stop obsessing over Donald Trump,” or something.

***

