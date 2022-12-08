Man. Rough day for White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre! Today’s White House press briefing following the Biden administration’s unjustifiable swap of terrorist arms dealer Viktor Bout, aka the Merchant of Death, for detained WNBA player Brittney Greiner turned out to be more than she could handle. It got so bad, she actually packed up her binder and wrapped the briefing up early.

Unfortunately, we weren’t able to watch the entire briefing, but we have to assume that this exchange with Fox News’ Peter Doocy played a significant role in Jean-Pierre getting so visibly flustered and frustrated (flustrated?). At least, that’s what we’ve decided we’re going to believe, because it’s more fun that way.

Check it out:

FULL EXCHANGE: Peter Doocy clashes with Karine Jean-Pierre over Brittney Griner prisoner swap. "Why did Russia get such a better deal?" pic.twitter.com/X7umAXbFNb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 8, 2022

Notice that Doocy also got a question in at the end about the extent of the relationship between the Biden campaign and Twitter (as the “Twitter Files” recently brought to light). It was a good question.

Peter Doocy is perhaps the biggest thorn in Karine Jean-Pierre’s side, and we’re grateful for it. She, like the rest of the Biden administration, have a great deal to answer for, and thank goodness that Doocy is consistently willing to be the one to ask the most difficult and uncomfortable questions.

Savage — Thícc Drizzle (@Qvestion_Mark) December 8, 2022

Keep after this administration, Peter. They deserve it.

