Brittney Griner has been set free by Russia, and all it took was the Biden administration agreeing to give them back arms dealer Viktor Bout, aka the Merchant of Death. Pretty reasonable as prisoner swaps go. Or at least it’s reasonable if your priorities are completely out of whack.

It’s a genuine travesty that Griner was imprisoned in Russia for such a minor infraction. But is it not also a travesty that the Biden administration traded Bout for Griner and left retired Marine Paul Whelan behind to continue to rot?

Supposedly, the Biden administration’s hands were tied:

That spin was echoed today by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who is not known for being forthright with the public about, well, anything:

Thanks for your personal note, Karine. How nice that Griner inspired millions of LGBTQI+ women of color by getting detained by Russia for a harmless albeit incredibly stupid decision. We’re sure all the LGBTQI+ people of the world are feeling inspired as well, especially if they’re living in countries that are home to anti-LGBTQI+ terrorists who will be supplied with all kinds of weapons by Viktor Bout. Brownie points for the Biden administration from the LGBTQI+ community are obviously the most important thing to take into consideration when negotiating with an openly hostile foreign power.

Apparently not much to this administration. At least not enough to draw a line in the sand.

Seriously, how did the Biden administration end up in a position in which they found themselves with no other option but to give Bout up for Griner and Griner alone? We seem to remember then-presidential candidate Joe Biden informing the American people that he’s “the only person in this field who’s ever gone toe-to-toe with” Vladimir Putin:

From where we’re sitting, it looks like Putin stomped on Biden’s toes and then pantsed him. It’s so embarrassing. For Biden and for this country. But even more than that, it’s also incredibly dangerous.

A moral obligation? The president’s moral obligation is to the people of this country and to our national security, and in one fell swoop, he empowered Putin — and likely other morally bankrupt, murderous despots — to do this to more Americans in the future.

And on top of all of that, this administration genuinely does not seem to care.

Their concern is not with Paul Whelan. It’s not with us. It’s not even with Griner; it’s with their woke image. And maybe this will give their woke image a boost. Unfortunately, none of that’s going to matter when something like this happens again. And again and again and again.

Keep inspiring that confidence, Karine:

