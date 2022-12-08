As we told you, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre put on yet another one of her trademark disastrous performances in the White House Briefing Room at today’s press briefing. However, it’s not really fair for us to focus on it being a disastrous performance for Jean-Pierre; see, it was also disastrously brief.

Karine was just humming along, sucking at her job like she always does, when she suddenly decided that she’s had just about enough of the press asking her questions at a press briefing and gathered her belongings and got the hell out of there.

Watch:

Karine Jean-Pierre just stormed out of the briefing room after losing her patience with a reporter. pic.twitter.com/OXU16xhNQZ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 8, 2022

“How dare you reporters continue to ask me questions that I’ve already answered except I haven’t actually answered at all?!”

She took her Big Book of Talking Points and went home in a hurry. https://t.co/jmYAg2iHiG — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) December 8, 2022

She could not get out of there fast enough. You can actually see the panic wash over her as she realizes once again that she is way out of her depth.

The answer wasn't in the binder. — Stefani Miller 🌼 (@sunprincess) December 8, 2022

The binder might as well be empty. Karine Jean-Pierre’s head certainly is.

She’s so bad at this she makes Jen Psaki look like Margaret Thatcher. https://t.co/NX2rzvDVjk — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) December 8, 2022

Harsh. But, well, pretty fair.

