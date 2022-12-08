As we told you, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre put on yet another one of her trademark disastrous performances in the White House Briefing Room at today’s press briefing. However, it’s not really fair for us to focus on it being a disastrous performance for Jean-Pierre; see, it was also disastrously brief.

Karine was just humming along, sucking at her job like she always does, when she suddenly decided that she’s had just about enough of the press asking her questions at a press briefing and gathered her belongings and got the hell out of there.

Watch:

“How dare you reporters continue to ask me questions that I’ve already answered except I haven’t actually answered at all?!”

Trending

She could not get out of there fast enough. You can actually see the panic wash over her as she realizes once again that she is way out of her depth.

The binder might as well be empty. Karine Jean-Pierre’s head certainly is.

Harsh. But, well, pretty fair.

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Karine Jean-PierrequestionsWhite House press briefing