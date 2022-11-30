After a meeting with President Biden yesterday, Rep. Kevin McCarthy told reporters that he invited the president to visit the border with him:

🚨 .@GOPLeader Kevin McCarthy after meeting with Biden: “I invited the president to go to the border with me.” The southern border is NOT “secure” — it’s WIDE OPEN ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/EOTgJrW5RM — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) November 29, 2022

At today’s WH briefing, Peter Doocy asked Karine Jean-Pierre if Biden would take McCarthy up on his offer and finally visit the border as president. KJP then insisted that Biden “has been to the border.”

Doocy’s follow-up question was “when did he go to the border?” Jean-Pierre then retreated to the comfort of her Big Book of Talking Points to stall for time before moving on:

DOOCY: "Kevin McCarthy says that he invited president Biden down to the border. How does the president RSVP? We know the president has never been down to the border…" KJP: "He's been there. He's been to the border." DOOCY: "When did he go to the border?" pic.twitter.com/bzLAQ2eJci — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 30, 2022

KJP to Doocy on whether Biden will go to the border w/@GOPLeader: "He's been there. He's been to the border & since he took office–" Doocy: "When did he go to the border?" KJP: "–since he took office, the President…has been taking action to fix our immigration issue." pic.twitter.com/b0EEQP47Nz — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 30, 2022

Fox News’ Bill Melugin spotted yet another giant pile of BS being shoveled from the press secretary’s podium:

This is not true. President Biden has never visited the border in his entire political career. He drove past the border in the El Paso, TX area while on the campaign trail in 2008. https://t.co/gMmlgUrZF2 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 30, 2022

Biden’s been to the border? Well, you might have noticed that Jean-Pierre didn’t specifically say the southern U.S. border so maybe she was referring to Biden’s trip to Poland near the Ukraine border earlier this year.

Everyone in the world knows he's never been to the border, but they'll still lie about it — Sararose 🇺🇸 (@saras76) November 30, 2022

Amazing but not unexpected.

Biden administration, doing what they do. Lying daily — Douglas a Bailey (@DouglasaBailey2) November 30, 2022

These are the same people who accuse Elon Musk of enabling the spread of “misinformation” free from any pangs of self-awareness or shame.

