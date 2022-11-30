After a meeting with President Biden yesterday, Rep. Kevin McCarthy told reporters that he invited the president to visit the border with him:

At today’s WH briefing, Peter Doocy asked Karine Jean-Pierre if Biden would take McCarthy up on his offer and finally visit the border as president. KJP then insisted that Biden “has been to the border.”

Doocy’s follow-up question was “when did he go to the border?” Jean-Pierre then retreated to the comfort of her Big Book of Talking Points to stall for time before moving on:

Fox News’ Bill Melugin spotted yet another giant pile of BS being shoveled from the press secretary’s podium:

Biden’s been to the border? Well, you might have noticed that Jean-Pierre didn’t specifically say the southern U.S. border so maybe she was referring to Biden’s trip to Poland near the Ukraine border earlier this year.

Amazing but not unexpected.

These are the same people who accuse Elon Musk of enabling the spread of “misinformation” free from any pangs of self-awareness or shame.

***

