We thought President Biden put VP Kamala Harris in charge of the border at the start of this administration, but since then Harris hasn’t gone to the actual border. Now she’ll be happy to know that she’s apparently going to dodge blame for the mess.

Up next that leaves Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, who is… also dodging responsibility. But he is reportedly holding somebody accountable, and no, surprisingly enough, it’s not the border agents he accused of “whipping” migrants:

Customs and Border Protection chief Chris Magnus asked to resign or face firing https://t.co/rdYzjS6E8n via @usatoday — Christal Hayes (@Journo_Christal) November 11, 2022

At this time it’s unclear if Mayorkas reportedly wants the CBP commissioner to resign because he’s doing a bad job securing the border, or too good of a job:

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus was asked to resign or face firing Friday by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Magnus said he would not step down, according to a statement to the Los Angeles Times, who first reported the story. “I am excited about the progress I made and look forward continuing that work,” Magnus said in the statement. Homeland Security officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

There are strong “IRS scandal” vibes with this one:

This is like firing a couple low level IRS agents in the Cincinnati office. https://t.co/cfrrxwZcP4 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 11, 2022

Right?

Sign on Mayorkas' desk: "The buck stops somewhere down there." https://t.co/MQkjKCDtmw — Magister Joe (@joeeule) November 11, 2022

“Way WAYYY down there.”

Also Biden can, as always, count on the media to have his back:

This final paragraph could’ve been written by Occupy Democrats. pic.twitter.com/3aLJiFPkdg — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) November 11, 2022

Of course.

***

***

