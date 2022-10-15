Last month White House press secretary and chief gaslighter Karine Jean-Pierre insisted that Biden administration officials who have said the border is “secure” are speaking accurately:

Kamala Harris has insisted the border is secure, and Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas has claimed that the border is “not open.”

And with that, it’s time once again to play “are you going to believe the Biden administration or your lying eyes?”

“The border is open” says a smuggler.

The Biden White House’s reaction is basically:

Meanwhile, Secretary Mayorkas had this to say:

Well then maybe try making the border NOT open!

