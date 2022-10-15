Last month White House press secretary and chief gaslighter Karine Jean-Pierre insisted that Biden administration officials who have said the border is “secure” are speaking accurately:

.@KWelkerNBC: "Is the border secure, Karine? Is the border secure" KJP: "I–I'm just going to refer back to the Vice President. We agree with her. She is saying that there's a lot of work to do…We agree that the border is secure, but there is still more work to be done." pic.twitter.com/So7jDs4bUW — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 15, 2022

Kamala Harris has insisted the border is secure, and Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas has claimed that the border is “not open.”

And with that, it’s time once again to play “are you going to believe the Biden administration or your lying eyes?”

Fox News captured video of a human smuggler dropping off a migrant to cross the Rio Grande into the United States. ⁦W/ ⁦@GriffJenkins⁩ #BorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/R0N8iV813i — Andres Del Aguila (@Andres_DAguila) October 14, 2022

BREAKING: FOX News cameras capture smugglers sending a group of Nicaraguan migrants across the river in Piedras Negras – with the smuggler telling me that the border is “abierta” (open) @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/8Cn4mWm5JI — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) October 15, 2022

“The border is open” says a smuggler.

The Biden White House’s reaction is basically:

Meanwhile, Secretary Mayorkas had this to say:

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tells The Dallas Morning News: “The political cry that the border is open is music to the smugglers’ ears, because they take that political rhetoric and they market it.” — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 15, 2022

Well then maybe try making the border NOT open!

***

Related:

Big Guy gettin’ his 10%? Brit Hume DROPS Biden by revealing how much Mexican cartels have benefitted (KA-CHING!) from HIS open border

DHS Secretary Mayorkas wanted nothing to do with Bill Melugin’s questions about the border

Illegal charged with fatal hit and run of Florida deputy had been expelled to Mexico but crossed border again

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!