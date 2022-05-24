Department of Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas posted this video a few hours ago begging illegal immigrants to stop crossing into the United States because despite what we see every day where thousands of illegal immigrants are entering the United States without challenge, Sec. Mayorkas wants them to know “the bottom line is that the U.S. borders are not open”:

The United States continues to enforce its immigration laws, and restrictions at our Southwest border have not changed. The bottom line is that U.S. borders are not open. Individuals and families continue to be subject to border restrictions, including expulsion. pic.twitter.com/YYTjGSkfTE — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 24, 2022

Nope, he’s serious:

Transcript:

I am Alejandro Mayorkas, U. S. Secretary of Homeland Security. The United States continues to enforce its immigration laws. Individuals and families should not not put their lives at risk by taking the dangerous journey only to be sent back.

The restrictions at our southwest border have not changed. Single adults and families encountered will continue to be expelled where appropriate under Title 42, and those who are unable to establish a legal basis to remain will be removed. The US Border Patrol already is managing numbers at historic levels due to large movements of people fleeing violence, corruption, poverty, climate change and other hardships. And numbers could rise further from confusion over recent court orders and the smugglers continue to peddle misinformation to make a profit. We are prepared.

The Department of Homeland Security is executing its comprehensive whole of government plan to manage current and potential increases at our border in a safe, orderly and humane way consistent with enforcing our laws. We are also deterring irregular migration south of our border in partnership with the Department of State, other federal agencies and nations throughout the Western Hemisphere. The bottom line is that US borders are not open. Individuals and families continue to be subject to restrictions, including expulsion. Do not come to the border.

Do not put your life at risk, only to be sent back.

We need a “Baghdad Bob” filter for lies this brazen:

Mayorkas is lying. The Biden administration released half of those apprehended at the border last month into the interior (117,000+). It's enforcing Remain in Mexico at about 5% the rate Trump did. Catch-and-release is back. https://t.co/kzanhJEt7W — John Cooper (@thejcoop) May 24, 2022

Here’s a fact-check from GOP Sen. Kim Risch of Idao:

The administration claims the border is closed. But last month, 234,088 illegal immigrants were encountered at our southern border & most were entered into the U.S. immigration system. https://t.co/DDhGuIskIi — Jim Risch (@SenatorRisch) May 24, 2022

And another from GOP Rep. Jim Baird representing Indiana’s 4th congressional district:

In the month of April alone, there were 234,088 illegal crossings at our southern border— the worst month on record. DHS released 118,000 of those individuals into the U.S., more than were removed. Our southern border certainly doesn’t appear closed. https://t.co/l9Bu3zMayA — Congressman Jim Baird (@RepJimBaird) May 24, 2022

Maybe this is why team Biden terminated his Minister of Truth?

Now that DHS doesn't have a Disinformation Governance Board, where do we go to report DHS spreading disinformation? 😂 https://t.co/1en12uB7LW — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 24, 2022

