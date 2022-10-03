In September it was reported that the Biden White House was growing annoyed by Bill Melugin for the Fox News reporter’s egregious crime of performing journalism at the border. That couldn’t have been made more clear than how DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas greeted Melugin’s request for some answers about the border mess.

Mayorkas wasn’t about to take questions from a reporter interested in the facts and not just helping the Biden administration maintain a false narrative:

"Is 900,000 'gotaways' a secure border?" Biden DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas: "Have a good day." pic.twitter.com/tKziovcEKM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 3, 2022

The Biden White House and DHS claim the border is secure so you’d think that Mayorkas would be eager to answer Melugin’s questions… guess not!

Secretary Mayorkas will sit down for kid-gloves interviews with the corporate media all day long, but is afraid of a couple tough questions from Bill Melugin. https://t.co/7LA11WgfKf — John Cooper (@thejcoop) October 3, 2022

Mayorkas was not about to go there.

It’s pitiful what your administration has done at our southern border. https://t.co/7eUTAdkoFq — Jeff Harris (@jeffharris23) October 3, 2022

The Biden administration does not want to talk about the border crisis they created. https://t.co/L7EtUvNU4D — Conn Carroll (@conncarroll) October 3, 2022

And they make that increasingly clear every single day.

