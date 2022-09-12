We’re used to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas spewing BS. That’s nothing new. This is the guy who oversaw the creation of the infamous “Disinformation Governance Board,” ostensibly to combat misinformation, while regularly lying about the seriousness and severity of the crisis at our southern border.

But this isn’t just BS; this is toxic, inflammatory, and potentially dangerous rhetoric regarding millions of Americans. And on 9/11, of all days:

Like Hillary, Biden's @AliMayorkas also thinks the lesson of 9/11 is to view Trump voters more like al Qaeda: These "domestic violent extremists" are "radicalized to violence by … an ideology of hate, anti-government sentiment, false narratives propagated online platforms" pic.twitter.com/hrtwhGkwE5 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 12, 2022

Transcript (emphasis ours):

“The threat landscape has evolved considerably over the last 20 years. You know, back when 9/11 occurred, in those years we were very focused on the foreign terrorist, the individual who sought to do us severe harm, to enter the United States and, and do us harm. It then evolved. We began to be more and more concerned about the individual already-resident in the United States, radicalized by a foreign terrorist ideology. Now, um, we are seeing an emerging threat, of course, over the last several years, of the domestic violent extremist. The individual here in the United States radicalized to violence by a foreign terrorist ideology, but also an ideology of hate, anti-government sentiment, false narratives propagated on online platforms, even personal grievances. The threat landscape has evolved. Twenty years ago, uppermost in our minds was not the cybersecurity threat, the threat of cybercriminals for foreign adverse states. Now, it very much is. We have evolved, we have grown, to meet the evolving threat. We have a cybersecurity and infrastructure security agency. We have a center for prevention programs and partnership to address the threat of domestic violent extremism. We have grown our grant funds, working in partnership with state and local tribal territorial governments. We’ve grown along with that threat because it is our obligation to do so to make sure that the American people are safe and secure, regardless of the nature of the threat that we confront.”

Gee … when he talks about hate, anti-government sentiment, false narratives on online platforms, and personal grievances, what could he be referring to?

"anti-government sentiment" 🤔 I had the impression that our Constitution was anti-govenment. — Ne Plus Ultra .. personal responsibility matters (@NePlus4aiv) September 12, 2022

The fellas who wrote the Constitution were pretty anti-government. Anti-government sentiment is kinda baked into the foundation of this country, and believing that the government has grown too powerful doesn’t make someone a domestic terrorist. And when Mayorkas talks about false narratives posing a threat to our safety, he’s talking about inconvenient narratives that pose a threat to the Democratic Party. And with regard to personal grievances, a lot of voters do have personal grievances against the government … because the government is enacting policies that affect people on a personal level (higher taxes and inflation affect people’s personal finances, for example).

And as far as the “hate” thing goes, when Mayorkas talks about hate, he’s not talking about the Antifa types who beat up people in MAGA hats. He’s not talking about the people who violently rioted in the summer of 2020, torching businesses and gravely injuring innocents. He’s not talking about the Democratic politicians painting all Trump voters as terrorist extremists who are willing to hurt or even murder their fellow Americans out of allegiance to Trump. He’s talking about Republicans whose only actual offense is openly criticizing the Democratic Party. And that’s gross.

"Hate" (code for: Trump supporters, anyone who points out government lies/corruption/censorship) is the new "boogieman" (replacing "foreign terrorists") that the government NEEDS to justify it's enormous funding, censorship, and attacks on their political opponents.@ggreenwald https://t.co/QtHQpCWCCV — Exit the Matrix (@No__Fear__) September 12, 2022

To “heal the soul of America” first we’ll just need to nuke all the red states https://t.co/4EX2z9Jhh9 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 12, 2022

Mayorkas should’ve just said that. Short, to the point, and a good summary of what the Biden administration actually believes.

And the administration desperately wants Americans to believe that, 21 years after 9/11, Trump voters are a domestic terrorist threat.

They're trying their best to radicalize people to bring their narrative to fruition. They so badly want violence from "MAGA Republicans." Yes, we're unhappy with the current govt. But all our solutions are in state legislatures, the courts & at the ballot box. Not violence. — 🇺🇸CCP Own Silicon Valley🇺🇸 (@tweet_Harding) September 12, 2022

As they continue to try to enrage us to violence. As if we’re that stupid. — Nancy 🇺🇸 (@NancyJo1961) September 12, 2022

