Bill Melugin has done a great job of reporting on the mess that Biden’s policies (or lack thereof) have caused at the country’s southern border. Melugin’s reporting usually disproves Biden administration narrative about the border being “secure” and the Fox News journo noticed a Politico report that says the White House finds it “irritating”:

Leave it to this administration to create conditions where people are crossing illegally into the U.S. in droves and the “problem” according to them is the person who’s reporting what’s happening.

Politico referred to Melugin as “a Doocy at the border.” Do they realize this is pretty much an admission that most of the rest of the media are burying the truth because of the “D” after the name of the person in the Oval Office?

There’s a tall Fox News reporter in his mid-30s with slicked back hair and an air of combative indignation who is getting under the skin of some people in JOE BIDEN’s administration. And he’s not PETER DOOCY.

BILL MELUGIN, a former local Los Angeles Emmy-winning reporter, has become a growing presence online and in broader political circles as Fox’s go-to reporter at the U.S. southern border. He’s done hundreds of television hits since joining the network last year, largely from border states, where he often focuses on the historic flow of migrants that are overwhelming communities there.

In recent days, several current and former White House and administration officials expressed to West Wing Playbook their increasing frustration with his on-air coverage, arguing that there is an alarmist quality to it, designed to feed political narratives rather than illuminate the actual issues feeding the migrant flow.

Naturally the rest of the press corps will be rushing to defend Melugin’s reporting that simply shows the truth about what’s happening at the border with photos and video. Wait, no they won’t.

The Biden “border plan” is to not have a secure border.

And if the Biden White House wants to “illuminate the actual issues feeding the migrant flow,” we can help with that:

