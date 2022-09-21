Bill Melugin has done a great job of reporting on the mess that Biden’s policies (or lack thereof) have caused at the country’s southern border. Melugin’s reporting usually disproves Biden administration narrative about the border being “secure” and the Fox News journo noticed a Politico report that says the White House finds it “irritating”:

.@politico reports that the White House has become “irritated” with me & our @FoxNews team’s reporting at the border. https://t.co/SuJvqzgbey pic.twitter.com/fZiRK46ZRp — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 20, 2022

Leave it to this administration to create conditions where people are crossing illegally into the U.S. in droves and the “problem” according to them is the person who’s reporting what’s happening.

The White House is upset that a reporter is noticing all those migrants flooding across the border or dying in tractor trailers or drowning. https://t.co/2o0EvLKrLU — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 20, 2022

Politico referred to Melugin as “a Doocy at the border.” Do they realize this is pretty much an admission that most of the rest of the media are burying the truth because of the “D” after the name of the person in the Oval Office?

There’s a tall Fox News reporter in his mid-30s with slicked back hair and an air of combative indignation who is getting under the skin of some people in JOE BIDEN’s administration. And he’s not PETER DOOCY. BILL MELUGIN, a former local Los Angeles Emmy-winning reporter, has become a growing presence online and in broader political circles as Fox’s go-to reporter at the U.S. southern border. He’s done hundreds of television hits since joining the network last year, largely from border states, where he often focuses on the historic flow of migrants that are overwhelming communities there. In recent days, several current and former White House and administration officials expressed to West Wing Playbook their increasing frustration with his on-air coverage, arguing that there is an alarmist quality to it, designed to feed political narratives rather than illuminate the actual issues feeding the migrant flow.

Naturally the rest of the press corps will be rushing to defend Melugin’s reporting that simply shows the truth about what’s happening at the border with photos and video. Wait, no they won’t.

I expect a full throated defense of Bill Melugin and his reporting from @Acosta and others. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 20, 2022

LOL. Yep… as if.

A #Doocy on the border. That’s the dismissive way #Politico labels #BillMelugin for doing his job including drones capturing video of hundreds of migrants at a time. #Biden administration hate him because he makes them look like there is no border plan. https://t.co/UoX4eybaBd — 78tiger (@78tiger) September 21, 2022

The Biden “border plan” is to not have a secure border.

And if the Biden White House wants to “illuminate the actual issues feeding the migrant flow,” we can help with that:

Flashback: In the first Democratic primary debate, Biden says when he’s president, illegal immigrants should “immediately surge to the border” pic.twitter.com/Fq1vCNEN75 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 17, 2021

