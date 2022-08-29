Monday’s edition of White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre featured plenty of what’s on display at all the other pressers: Gaslighting.

Things really got going when Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked a fairly simple question about “science” and how it’s applied at the southern border vs. elsewhere:

DOOCY: "How come migrants are allowed to come into this country unvaccinated, but world class tennis players are not?" KJP: "Due to privacy reasons, the U.S. government also does not comment on medical information of individual travelers." pic.twitter.com/mmHvralMvV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 29, 2022

Doocy said “somebody unvaccinated comes over on a plane, you say that’s not okay — Somebody walks into Texas or Arizona unvaccinated, they’re allowed to stay.” KJP replied “that’s not how it works”:

Doocy: "Somebody unvaccinated comes over on a plane, you say that's not okay. Somebody walks into Texas or Arizona unvaccinated, they're allowed to stay?" Jean-Pierre: "That's not how it works… It's not like someone walks over." Doocy: "That's exactly what is happening!" pic.twitter.com/mr8XE1n1oY — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 29, 2022

Doocy’s colleague at Fox News, Bill Melugin, practically lives at the border these days and interjected that yes, that IS “how it works”:

Colleague @pdoocy is 100% correct. That is exactly what is happening at the border.

Not sure how many more videos we have to show, multiple times a day, to get this point across. And that doesn’t even account for the more than half a million gotaways who slipped thru since 10/1. https://t.co/2f63fXQvzn — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 29, 2022

Another day brings with it a fresh example of the Biden press office lying like there’s no tomorrow.

Unbelievable. What a mess this administration is. — Zil Dam (@ZILDAMMI) August 29, 2022

I do not believe that the Press Secretary believes everything she spits out of her mouth. https://t.co/r5hhMbbVET — Michael Brooks (@Michael41352903) August 29, 2022

Jean-Pierre reads whatever’s in her Big Book of Talking Points and reality has no place in the discussion.

***

Related:

Karine Jean-Pierre talks about how extreme MAGA Republicans want to deny life-saving abortions to women

Can Peter Doocy please ask Biden (or Karine Jean-Pierre) to elaborate on which election he just claimed was ‘stolen’?

Karine Jean-Pierre assures Peter Doocy the country can afford another massive handout because Biden’s ‘doing this responsibly’

‘Disgraceful’! Bill Melugin lists reasons BP agents falsely accused of whipping Haitian migrants will be disciplined anyway

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!