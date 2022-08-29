Monday’s edition of White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre featured plenty of what’s on display at all the other pressers: Gaslighting.

Things really got going when Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked a fairly simple question about “science” and how it’s applied at the southern border vs. elsewhere:

Doocy said “somebody unvaccinated comes over on a plane, you say that’s not okay — Somebody walks into Texas or Arizona unvaccinated, they’re allowed to stay.” KJP replied “that’s not how it works”:

Doocy’s colleague at Fox News, Bill Melugin, practically lives at the border these days and interjected that yes, that IS “how it works”:

Another day brings with it a fresh example of the Biden press office lying like there’s no tomorrow.

Jean-Pierre reads whatever’s in her Big Book of Talking Points and reality has no place in the discussion.

