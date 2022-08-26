Remember when Hillary Clinton said that refusing to respect the result of an election was a “threat to democracy”?

And you know how that tone shifted after Clinton lost just a couple of weeks after that tweet.

Now President Biden’s gotten on the “threat to democracy” bandwagon. Listen to what he said at the end of this clip from his “rally” at a Maryland high school last night:

Did you catch that part at the end?

That’s what we’ve been told! What gives?

Biden (and the people who wrote his remarks) are clearly setting the stage to cry “rigged elections” after getting wiped out in the November midterms.

Notice as well that even though the Democrats control the House and Senate, Biden’s admitting his agenda is so radical that they need to elect MORE Democrats so enough will go along and pass all this craziness.

Most of them have looks on their faces as if they were lured to the event by the promise of a $25 Applebees gift card or something.

