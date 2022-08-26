Remember when Hillary Clinton said that refusing to respect the result of an election was a “threat to democracy”?

Donald Trump refused to say that he’d respect the results of this election. That’s a direct threat to our democracy. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 24, 2016

And you know how that tone shifted after Clinton lost just a couple of weeks after that tweet.

Now President Biden’s gotten on the “threat to democracy” bandwagon. Listen to what he said at the end of this clip from his “rally” at a Maryland high school last night:

WATCH: Biden says if Democrats control Congress after the midterms, "We'll ban assault weapons!" pic.twitter.com/ITbYNaXSvR — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 26, 2022

Did you catch that part at the end?

“No one has an opportunity to steal an election again” — what election was stolen? This is dangerous rhetoric that undermines our democracy, right? https://t.co/PBMgWj6NjV — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) August 26, 2022

That’s what we’ve been told! What gives?

Biden just said…"make sure no one, no one, ever has the opportunity to steal an election again". Haven't we been told for the past 2 years that elections were secure, safe, and beyond corruption? https://t.co/HGFdbasY8a — Oreo Speedwagon (@Godzirrah_) August 26, 2022

Biden (and the people who wrote his remarks) are clearly setting the stage to cry “rigged elections” after getting wiped out in the November midterms.

Watch to the end where Biden admits the election was stolen. They want to make sure the other side can never do it. https://t.co/b0EdjEYFC6 — Riverlife🇺🇸 (@MRiverlife) August 26, 2022

Wait. What? What do you mean by “steal an election again”? Who stole it before? Your speech writer has been pilled. https://t.co/XXd3638Izu pic.twitter.com/OgLi9ZpH7A — Albatross: Ver. 1836 (@CoCAlbatross) August 26, 2022

Notice as well that even though the Democrats control the House and Senate, Biden’s admitting his agenda is so radical that they need to elect MORE Democrats so enough will go along and pass all this craziness.

Nevermind the fact that they already control Congress. Yet listen to mindless cheers. https://t.co/KzjrXAzDYB — Bradley Brewer 🇺🇸 (@realBradBrewer) August 26, 2022

Most of them have looks on their faces as if they were lured to the event by the promise of a $25 Applebees gift card or something.

***

Related:

WH said Biden would wear a mask indoors for next 10 days but that did NOT last long

Biden’s lament about ‘lost learning’ during rally in deep blue DC suburb is the self-awareness FAIL of the week

Biden sticking with tough guy tone toward MAGA Republicans and the fans are going wild for mean tweets

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!