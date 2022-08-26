Earlier this week, Jill Bi… er, DR. Jill Biden — tested positive for Covid-19… again. However, it looks as if the first lady might be giving up on the “grateful to be double-vaxxed and double-boosted” tweets in favor of something more straight forward:

She won’t leave my side! I’m grateful to have Willow with me as I recover from COVID-19. 💕 pic.twitter.com/UxLVE8FQwf — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) August 25, 2022

As a result of his wife testing positive a couple of days ago, the White House said President Biden would be wearing a mask while around others indoors for the next ten days:

U.S. President Joe Biden will wear a mask for 10 days when indoors and near others after first lady Jill Biden tested positive on Wednesday in a rebound case of COVID-19, a White House Official said. The White House will also maintain President Biden’s increased cadence of testing and report those results, the official said. President Biden tested negative for COVID on Wednesday, the White House announced earlier.

Yesterday the DNC sponsored a rally featuring President Biden. It was a big event that called for a large venue to accommodate everybody who wanted to attend, so the rally was held at a… high school in the DC suburb of Rockville, Maryland.

Suffice to say the White House’s statement about Biden wearing a mask indoors for the next week-plus didn’t last long:

This was Biden at a DNC event in Maryland tonight. I never want to hear another word about COVID. pic.twitter.com/vFQi9si8aC — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 26, 2022

Nope, that assurance didn’t last long at all:

There’s just the latest example that these people don’t believe their own BS.

Biden justified waiving student loans under the pretense of still being in a covid emergency. pic.twitter.com/lBPidOCxVy — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 26, 2022

The guy in the white shirt just abused his power, increased college tuitions, and made inflation worse all under the pretext that we were still in a pandemic emergency. https://t.co/N0saZgJmO3 — Bob Weave (@lowkeyrbe) August 26, 2022

Not another peep about COVID. Ever.https://t.co/Ywnn8bHzOJ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) August 26, 2022

The Biden WH wants to keep justifying everything under Covid “emergency” powers all while they argued that Title 42 should end because the pandemic is over, which is definitely the case judging from Biden’s actions.

***

Related:

Biden’s lament about ‘lost learning’ during rally in deep blue DC suburb is the self-awareness FAIL of the week

Biden sticking with tough guy tone toward MAGA Republicans and the fans are going wild for mean tweets

President Joe Biden says ‘it’s like semi-fascism’ that underpins the whole MAGA movement

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!