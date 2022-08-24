According to reports, President Biden’s plan to “cancel student debt” with some limits would cost around $244 billion, though White House adviser Susan Rice said today she’s not really sure what the total would end up being:

This afternoon, Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre how the country can afford another massive handout, and KJP assured everybody that the Biden White House is “doing this responsibly”:

LOL. Sure…

Does Jean-Pierre ever really answer any question?

Keep in mind this is coming from the same people who actually believe their disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan was done responsibly and was a great success.

