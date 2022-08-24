According to reports, President Biden’s plan to “cancel student debt” with some limits would cost around $244 billion, though White House adviser Susan Rice said today she’s not really sure what the total would end up being:

Q: "How much will this cost? How much will Americans have to pay?" Top Biden advisor Susan Rice: "Well, that remains to be determined." pic.twitter.com/7T6ic9EFOh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 24, 2022

This afternoon, Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre how the country can afford another massive handout, and KJP assured everybody that the Biden White House is “doing this responsibly”:

DOOCY: "How can the country afford such a massive handout?" KJP: "We are doing this responsibly." pic.twitter.com/ZerwLIf44n — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 24, 2022

LOL. Sure…

Not an answer — I promise not to get suspended this time. (@SLordthe3rd) August 24, 2022

Does Jean-Pierre ever really answer any question?

They have NEVER done anything responsibly! https://t.co/1QBIcYInJF — Phil Brockmeier (@BrockmeierPhil1) August 24, 2022

Keep in mind this is coming from the same people who actually believe their disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan was done responsibly and was a great success.

***

***

