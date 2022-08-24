Joe Biden’s presser on his “flick of the pen” cancelling student loan debt for millions of wealthy white young people at the expense of millions more middle- and working-class Americans of all racial persuasions really delivered when it came to the important stuff. Like racism, for example. As we told you, the soft bigotry of low expectations made its way into his remarks, because it’s a day ending in “y” and that’s just what happens when Joe Biden opens his mouth.

Honestly, the whole thing was a disaster from start to finish. But in this post, we’re going to focus on the finish. Because it was really something.

First up, ABC News’ Karen Travers, who asked the president if this move is “unfair to people who paid their student loans or chose not to take out loans”:

ABC's @KarenTravers: "Is this unfair to people who paid their student loans or chose not to take out loans?" Biden: "Is it fair to people who…do not own multibillion dollar businesses? They see why these guys getting all the tax credits? Is that fair? What do you think?" pic.twitter.com/R3WeeLkdI1 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 24, 2022

Well, at least he gave her an answer. Not a coherent one, but an answer nonetheless.

What in the world was that answer? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 24, 2022

What in the world is he talking about? https://t.co/68BcdBoqjt — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) August 24, 2022

Yeah, that was pretty much our first thought, too. And our second thought.

Our third thought was something along the lines of “Who does he think he’s fooling right now?”

So dishonest and disingenuous. https://t.co/68XN8xFec2 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 24, 2022

And so fantastically on brand for Joe Biden.

Yikes no wonder he’s always in “hiding” 🥴 — christine (@inwondurland) August 24, 2022

And this is why they hide him for weeks on end. https://t.co/N1RomPGWTm — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 24, 2022

Well, they forgot to hide him this time. Maybe that’s why he tried to hide himself when Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked him how to justify forcing people who paid off their loans or didn’t take them out in the first place to pay off other people’s loans while letting borrowers off the hook.

Seriously, he couldn’t get out of there fast enough:

Doocy: "What about people who paid their loans, struggled to pay their loans and now others don't have to?" No answer from Biden. pic.twitter.com/I10JSBPG9Q — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 24, 2022

No verbal answer, maybe. But the body language spoke loud and clear. Joe Biden refused to justify this travesty because he can’t justify it. There’s no justification for it whatsoever.

That clip says it all. This senile man is a disgrace. https://t.co/OGyPSElK77 — CoryM (@itoldyoumonsoon) August 24, 2022

What a dick https://t.co/3UZFtmPdZN — double standard (@dubstandards) August 24, 2022

That’s our president for ya! Unfortunately.

***

