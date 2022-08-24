Joe Biden’s presser on his “flick of the pen” cancelling student loan debt for millions of wealthy white young people at the expense of millions more middle- and working-class Americans of all racial persuasions really delivered when it came to the important stuff. Like racism, for example. As we told you, the soft bigotry of low expectations made its way into his remarks, because it’s a day ending in “y” and that’s just what happens when Joe Biden opens his mouth.

Honestly, the whole thing was a disaster from start to finish. But in this post, we’re going to focus on the finish. Because it was really something.

First up, ABC News’ Karen Travers, who asked the president if this move is “unfair to people who paid their student loans or chose not to take out loans”:

 

Well, at least he gave her an answer. Not a coherent one, but an answer nonetheless.

Yeah, that was pretty much our first thought, too. And our second thought.

Our third thought was something along the lines of “Who does he think he’s fooling right now?”

And so fantastically on brand for Joe Biden.

Well, they forgot to hide him this time. Maybe that’s why he tried to hide himself when Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked him how to justify forcing people who paid off their loans or didn’t take them out in the first place to pay off other people’s loans while letting borrowers off the hook.

Seriously, he couldn’t get out of there fast enough:

No verbal answer, maybe. But the body language spoke loud and clear. Joe Biden refused to justify this travesty because he can’t justify it. There’s no justification for it whatsoever.

That’s our president for ya! Unfortunately.

