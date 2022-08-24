Earlier today Clay Travis predicted the Supreme Court will eventually strike down the Biden administration’s “student debt cancellation” announcement, saying the stunt is aimed at motivating more Democrat turnout for the midterm elections.

Today President Biden returned to the White House from vacation to announce the plan, and he brought with him some of that classic Biden cringe:

BIDEN: "Black and Hispanic borrowers…they don't own their homes to borrow against to be able to pay for college." pic.twitter.com/81HVi8CPMq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 24, 2022

Yikes! Really?

WTF and then some.

Ahhh racism. But benevolent racism, so it's OK. https://t.co/hvESb3Lksn — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) August 24, 2022

This is just racist nonsense. https://t.co/YyqqBW6NAw — AG (@AGHamilton29) August 24, 2022

Nothing says I’m a crusty old white racist, like Joe assuming because someone is black or Hispanic, they couldn’t possibly own a home. 🤡 https://t.co/Th7Sdtzess — Ultra MAGA Baby! 🍸🍸 (@pattyoplenty) August 24, 2022

This is the Racism of Low expectations. https://t.co/Ik1XJangfB — Thomas Turner (@MrTJTurner) August 24, 2022

Nobody does that like Joe Biden.

Does that remind you of another Biden doozy?

"poor kids are just as bright as white kids." https://t.co/4MIkmfoH7N — semite, yo (@sarahbellumd) August 24, 2022

Yeah, he actually said that:

