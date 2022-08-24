Earlier today Clay Travis predicted the Supreme Court will eventually strike down the Biden administration’s “student debt cancellation” announcement, saying the stunt is aimed at motivating more Democrat turnout for the midterm elections.

Today President Biden returned to the White House from vacation to announce the plan, and he brought with him some of that classic Biden cringe:

Yikes! Really?

WTF and then some.

Nobody does that like Joe Biden.

Does that remind you of another Biden doozy?

Yeah, he actually said that:

