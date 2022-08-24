President Biden today is announcing what many Democrats call a “student loan cancellation,” though the debt wouldn’t really be canceled — just shifted to others:

Hey, what’s another $244 billion in spending?

Around 9 million borrowers could have their balances entirely cleared by Biden’s plan, according to higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz.

Biden’s decision to move ahead with $10,000 in student debt cancellation for borrowers who earn under $125,000 will cost the federal government around $244 billion, Kantrowitz estimated. The $20,000 in relief for Pell Grant recipients may add around another $120 billion to the government’s costs.

The unprecedented action by the White House of wiping out hundreds of billions of dollars in consumer debt follows years of advocacy pressure and recent months of heated debate among Biden administration officials.

CNBC reported that it’s “unprecedented.” As Clay Travis explains, it’s “unprecedented” because it’s not legal:

This is basically an attempt to bribe voters with something that might never even happen:

It would then give the Democrats another reason to be triggered by the Supreme Court.

The Biden White House says their student loan payoff is hugely popular, but they know it’s not really that popular:

Most of the media will do nothing but cheerlead for the Biden admin instead of reporting that this move is unconstitutional.

Meanwhile, Senators Chuck Schumer and Elizabeth Warren are actually thrilled that Biden’s going around Congress to implement all this:

“Flick of the pen”? More like…

Bingo!

***

***

