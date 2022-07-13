It’s no secret to anybody NOT working in the Biden White House that the approval for this administration has been circling lower in the drain for several months on end, but maybe other Democrats are also sensing some blood in the water.

President Biden is on an overseas trip and Clay Travis spotted some curious timing for a White House visit from a Democrat many expect to run for president at some point:

Gavin Newsom showing up to visit the White House the day after Joe Biden leaves for Israel is so next level diabolical I can’t help but respect it. pic.twitter.com/Pq2jmUpkSv — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 13, 2022

LOL! Is Newsom measuring for curtains while he’s in there?

Well, when you move into a new place, you don't want the current owners there while measuring for new drapes… https://t.co/TcHylPAEd7 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 13, 2022

Yeah, that’s so true.

Who’s he visiting I wonder. Maybe whoever’s really calling the shots. — Donna Kohn (@drkohn52) July 13, 2022

Whoever is actually in charge. So… the staff. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) July 14, 2022

Where was Barack Obama on Wednesday? Just curious.

The ego is very Obama – esque https://t.co/XyUiagw8Go — Grace Curley (@G_CURLEY) July 14, 2022

They’re gonna get rid of Biden before his term and Newsom will become VP. https://t.co/HRitBnXnn9 — TiffanySaks 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@tiffany_saks) July 14, 2022

This is so just perfect https://t.co/X6glVr1ukh — anissa adams (@jrtuckman) July 13, 2022

It’s gonna get interesting!

***

Related:

Here’s an ad that truly showcases the edge Gavin Newsom and California have on Ron DeSantis and Florida

Biden WH reminds people complaining about inflation how much they’re saving on gas vs. a month ago

‘Read the polls, Jack!’: CNN’s Kaitlan Collins fact-checks Joe Biden after he snapped at a reporter

Katie Pavlich reminds the White House of its spin on the economy from *Monday* as inflation hits 9.1%