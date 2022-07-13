It’s no secret to anybody NOT working in the Biden White House that the approval for this administration has been circling lower in the drain for several months on end, but maybe other Democrats are also sensing some blood in the water.

President Biden is on an overseas trip and Clay Travis spotted some curious timing for a White House visit from a Democrat many expect to run for president at some point:

LOL! Is Newsom measuring for curtains while he’s in there?

Yeah, that’s so true.

Where was Barack Obama on Wednesday? Just curious.

It’s gonna get interesting!

