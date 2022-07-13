The new inflation number is out and it’s AWFUL:

WASHINGTON (AP) — US inflation hit 9.1% over the past year, highest rate in 4 decades. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) July 13, 2022

What an understatement:

Bad news for the White House. https://t.co/UrSnWmQnKn — Josh Kraushaar (@JoshKraushaar) July 13, 2022

And here’s Katie Pavlich with the reminder on how the White House was spinning the economy on ~ checks notes ~ Monday:

This was Monday. New inflation numbers today raged right past 9 percent. https://t.co/aEHCC0Cgv6 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 13, 2022

This translates into “a 4% pay cut to Americans’ real wages”:

Consumer inflation spiking even faster in June (1.3%) than May (1.0%) to reach a whopping 9.1% in the last year. Accounting for 5.1% annual wage growth in June’s jobs report, Biden’s economy has delivered a 4% pay cut to Americans’ real wages. — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) July 13, 2022

A legit “siren” moment:

Inflation continues to hit hard: Groceries: up 12% in past year –>Biggest annual increase since 1979 Chicken: Up 19% in past year–>Biggest increase ever Gas up 60%–>Biggest since 1981 Electricity: Up 14% –>Biggest since 2006 Rent: Up 5.8% –>Biggest since 1986 — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) July 13, 2022

And it’s the “highest rate in nearly 41 years”:

U.S. inflation reached 9.1% in June, its highest rate in nearly 41 years https://t.co/c5D9I05a59 — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) July 13, 2022

The number was “well above Wall Street expectations”:

BREAKING: US inflation rate accelerated in June to 9.1%, highest since late 1981 (well above Wall Street expectations) | #OOTT — Javier Blas (@JavierBlas) July 13, 2022

How are they so bad at this?

9.1 percent inflation, year on year. Worse than every single one of these estimates. https://t.co/AbcLQuKqFA — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) July 13, 2022

Remember when President Biden said, “inflation was slowing”? Good times, good times:

FLASHBACK: In January, Biden claimed that inflation was "slowing" pic.twitter.com/jNsqtWxNRj — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 13, 2022

Nope. NOT temporary:

🚨🚨 NEVER FORGET 🚨🚨 Joe Biden said almost a year ago that inflation was "temporary." U.S. inflation just skyrocketed to a new 41-year high of 9.1%. https://t.co/ixCRVDnM9v — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) July 13, 2022

***

