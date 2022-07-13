The new inflation number is out and it’s AWFUL:

What an understatement:

And here’s Katie Pavlich with the reminder on how the White House was spinning the economy on ~ checks notes ~ Monday:

This translates into “a 4% pay cut to Americans’ real wages”:

A legit “siren” moment:

And it’s the “highest rate in nearly 41 years”:

The number was “well above Wall Street expectations”:

How are they so bad at this?

Remember when President Biden said, “inflation was slowing”? Good times, good times:

Nope. NOT temporary:

***

