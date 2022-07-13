A couple of days ago White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed that paying attention to polls is “not what we do here”:

That is, of course, a crock of malarkey. But if the Biden White House admitted to paying attention to polls they’d be saying they’re well aware that this administration is circling the drain and dragging the rest of the Dems down with them as the midterm elections rapidly approach:

All together now: How low can it go?

Trending

In the replies to Pew’s tweet there are many Dems saying that Biden’s low approval is because of “Republican obstruction.” Who wants to tell them? However, Biden’s even losing Dems in droves:

Right?

***

Related:

Approval and disapproval polling averages reach record lows for President Joe Biden

WOMPITY-womp-womp: Brutal New York Times’ poll shows Biden’s popularity tanking further with DEMOCRATS

‘Read the polls, Jack!’: CNN’s Kaitlan Collins fact-checks Joe Biden after he snapped at a reporter

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: approval ratingJoe BidenPew poll