A couple of days ago White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed that paying attention to polls is “not what we do here”:

KJP: "We're not gonna pay attention to polls. That's not what we're gonna do here." pic.twitter.com/QLN96K185h — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 11, 2022

That is, of course, a crock of malarkey. But if the Biden White House admitted to paying attention to polls they’d be saying they’re well aware that this administration is circling the drain and dragging the rest of the Dems down with them as the midterm elections rapidly approach:

Among the overall public, 37% say they approve of Biden’s job performance, while 62% disapprove. More than twice as many adults strongly disapprove of Biden’s job performance as strongly approve (45% vs. 18%). https://t.co/JrQWEMDYQd pic.twitter.com/bdsaA4ls6m — Pew Research Center (@pewresearch) July 13, 2022

All together now: How low can it go?

Just dismal numbers for Joe Biden. The poll has a massive sample, too, an N over 6,000 people. The NYT/Siena poll that had Biden at 33-60 had an N of 849 RVs. Pew has a much bigger sample, but gets a similar result, 37-62. -27 vs. -25. Awful for Biden either way. https://t.co/AnXJuEov3E — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) July 13, 2022

COVID is the only issue where Biden's numbers are level or above water. But if masking comes back and there are lockdowns in blue states, his standing there will drop as it has on everything else. These are the figures you see when the populace has lost faith in its leader. pic.twitter.com/BFzGzaXsgS — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) July 13, 2022

In the replies to Pew’s tweet there are many Dems saying that Biden’s low approval is because of “Republican obstruction.” Who wants to tell them? However, Biden’s even losing Dems in droves:

Biden's approval rating among DEMOCRATS is 64 percent. https://t.co/BhTGfapGU2 — Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) July 13, 2022

Biden, in his way, is uniting the country after all. https://t.co/q8JdCQbQxt — Bill Harvey's Ghost (@TheGhostsGhost) July 13, 2022

Right?

