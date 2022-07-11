Today brought with it another press conference headed up by Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and her Big Book of Talking Points.

We’ll kick things off with KJP’s heads-up about what June’s inflation numbers will show:

In other words…

Pretty much. Also, weren’t we told inflation would be “transitory” a while back? We’d swear that’s what they promised.

But otherwise, the economy is humming along nicely on all cylinders, according to Jean-Pierre:

How strong is the economy? So strong that the White House doesn’t even need to look at polls to know how popular this administration’s policies have been:

Perhaps not paying attention to polls (does anybody actually believe that?) is what allows the Biden White House to do a record-setting amount of gaslighting with straight faces.

