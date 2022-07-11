Today brought with it another press conference headed up by Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and her Big Book of Talking Points.
We’ll kick things off with KJP’s heads-up about what June’s inflation numbers will show:
Karine Jean-Pierre expects upcoming inflation numbers from June to be "highly elevated." pic.twitter.com/vXL0t3F1v4
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 11, 2022
In other words…
Lol… so it’s gonna be horrendous https://t.co/LnljCI3cW4
— Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) July 11, 2022
Pretty much. Also, weren’t we told inflation would be “transitory” a while back? We’d swear that’s what they promised.
Hahahahahah!!!!
They trying to jump out in front of this out of control bus.. https://t.co/7YI97SrjCv
— Will. Power – Dragon🔥🔥 Truth Bringer (@KIR_bigg50) July 11, 2022
They're panicking.
— 𝐒𝐚𝐦 𝐂𝐮𝐥𝐩𝐞𝐫, 𝐏𝐡𝐃 🇺🇸 (@woodhull_abe) July 11, 2022
But otherwise, the economy is humming along nicely on all cylinders, according to Jean-Pierre:
KJP: "We have a strong economy." pic.twitter.com/DjAzRIRgKO
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 11, 2022
How strong is the economy? So strong that the White House doesn’t even need to look at polls to know how popular this administration’s policies have been:
REPORTER: "63% of Democrats believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. How do you explain that?"
KJP: "We understand what the American people are feeling." pic.twitter.com/wvwL6vDU8H
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 11, 2022
KJP: "We're not gonna pay attention to polls. That's not what we're gonna do here." pic.twitter.com/QLN96K185h
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 11, 2022
Perhaps not paying attention to polls (does anybody actually believe that?) is what allows the Biden White House to do a record-setting amount of gaslighting with straight faces.
***
