Today brought with it another press conference headed up by Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and her Big Book of Talking Points.

We’ll kick things off with KJP’s heads-up about what June’s inflation numbers will show:

Karine Jean-Pierre expects upcoming inflation numbers from June to be "highly elevated." pic.twitter.com/vXL0t3F1v4 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 11, 2022

In other words…

Lol… so it’s gonna be horrendous https://t.co/LnljCI3cW4 — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) July 11, 2022

Pretty much. Also, weren’t we told inflation would be “transitory” a while back? We’d swear that’s what they promised.

Hahahahahah!!!!

They trying to jump out in front of this out of control bus.. https://t.co/7YI97SrjCv — Will. Power – Dragon🔥🔥 Truth Bringer (@KIR_bigg50) July 11, 2022

They're panicking. — 𝐒𝐚𝐦 𝐂𝐮𝐥𝐩𝐞𝐫, 𝐏𝐡𝐃 🇺🇸 (@woodhull_abe) July 11, 2022

But otherwise, the economy is humming along nicely on all cylinders, according to Jean-Pierre:

How strong is the economy? So strong that the White House doesn’t even need to look at polls to know how popular this administration’s policies have been:

REPORTER: "63% of Democrats believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. How do you explain that?" KJP: "We understand what the American people are feeling." pic.twitter.com/wvwL6vDU8H — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 11, 2022

KJP: "We're not gonna pay attention to polls. That's not what we're gonna do here." pic.twitter.com/QLN96K185h — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 11, 2022

Perhaps not paying attention to polls (does anybody actually believe that?) is what allows the Biden White House to do a record-setting amount of gaslighting with straight faces.

