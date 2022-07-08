A few days ago, Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre took some swipes at Jeff Bezos after the Amazon founder called out this administration over inflation and gas prices:

Oil prices have dropped by about $15 over the past month, but prices at the pump have barely come down. That’s not “basic market dynamics.” It’s a market that is failing the American consumer. https://t.co/xpsK0QsQPT — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) July 3, 2022

But I guess it’s not surprising that you think oil and gas companies using market power to reap record profits at the expense of the American people is the way our economy is supposed to work. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) July 3, 2022

But Jean-Pierre today attempted to school Bezos using a column about markets from New York Times economist Paul Krugman, who of course is never wrong except for almost all the time:

Now that’s funny!

Is she seriously trying to drag Bezos with a Krugman piece? 😂😂😂 https://t.co/LgEENIxnMj — Kevin D. Jones (@Kevin_D_Jones) July 8, 2022

LOL. Wow.

This guy never misses pic.twitter.com/8MSZEFvJUK — Pauly in Indy (@paulytwall) July 8, 2022

And let’s not forget this doozy just after it was clear Trump won the 2020 election:

It really does now look like President Donald J. Trump, and markets are plunging. When might we expect them to recover? Frankly, I find it hard to care much, even though this is my specialty. The disaster for America and the world has so many aspects that the economic ramifications are way down my list of things to fear. Still, I guess people want an answer: If the question is when markets will recover, a first-pass answer is never.

Trump would tank the markets? Krugman only missed it by one president.

Citing Paul Krugman on this is about as perfect a reaction from this White House as I can imagine. The Platonic ideal of the form, unless that's them pushing Jen Rubin… https://t.co/G7fK9qbwGe — Rational Policy (@ratlpolicy) July 8, 2022

When White House press secretary can't do better than tweet out a Paul Krugman piece that strains to identify "things that suggest at least some justification for Biden's appeal" to oil companies to lower price at pump, you know things are bad for Biden. https://t.co/1MDNTYjGYW — Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) July 8, 2022

Paul Krugman hasn't been right on the economy since, well since never. 🤡🤣 Keep pretending this is the "greatest economy in history" — Party Like it's 1776 (@ChadHawkins7) July 8, 2022

Oh, they will. Gaslighting and delusion is all the Biden White House has left.

Imagine posting anything by Paul Krugman and thinking you made a point. https://t.co/5yH9Tt0rR1 — James Smith (@J_Smith_711) July 8, 2022

Biden’s staff spends so much time in the bubble that they actually believe Krugman’s considered an infallible economic authority outside that bubble.