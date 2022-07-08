LOL! Karine Jean-Pierre invokes infallible economist Paul Krugman in attempt to school Jeff Bezos

Posted at 4:23 pm on July 08, 2022 by Doug P.

A few days ago, Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre took some swipes at Jeff Bezos after the Amazon founder called out this administration over inflation and gas prices:

But Jean-Pierre today attempted to school Bezos using a column about markets from New York Times economist Paul Krugman, who of course is never wrong except for almost all the time:

Now that’s funny!

LOL. Wow.

And let’s not forget this doozy just after it was clear Trump won the 2020 election:

It really does now look like President Donald J. Trump, and markets are plunging. When might we expect them to recover?

Frankly, I find it hard to care much, even though this is my specialty. The disaster for America and the world has so many aspects that the economic ramifications are way down my list of things to fear.

Still, I guess people want an answer: If the question is when markets will recover, a first-pass answer is never.

Trump would tank the markets? Krugman only missed it by one president.

Oh, they will. Gaslighting and delusion is all the Biden White House has left.

Biden’s staff spends so much time in the bubble that they actually believe Krugman’s considered an infallible economic authority outside that bubble.


