Gawd, the last thing Stacey Abrams needs right now is more PR headaches. Maskless Photo Op-Gate was already basically her George W. Bush 9/11 moment … now this from Clay Travis and Outkick?

Here are more photos sent to @Outkick of Stacey Abrams not wearing a mask all day at the Georgia school while all the kids and teachers are masked up. This is shameful. https://t.co/XkaKbo8He1 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 8, 2022

Poor Stacey can’t catch a break! Not even despite the MSM’s best efforts.

It fell to Clay Travis to publish more pics of Abrams while Washington Post, AJC, NBC all just missed that one I guess. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 8, 2022

Thank goodness that Clay Travis and Outkick are around to pick up their slack.

“OutKick has obtained more photos from Stacey Abrams’s visit to Glennwood Elementary School last week.”https://t.co/7IkJoEtYEi pic.twitter.com/4OHZLbEIKQ — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) February 8, 2022

Oh dear oh dear oh dear.

You hate to see it. Boy, you really hate to see it.

Didn't her flacks just get finished claiming she only had her mask off for a quick minute, and it doesn't matter anyway because she's sophisticated and means well, and Covid-19 respects that? https://t.co/dUmSrOXzft — John Hayward (@Doc_0) February 8, 2022

Yes they did, as a matter of fact:

Our opponents took a brief break from licking Trump's boots this weekend to issue baseless attacks, and it's more of their typical dishonest, wannabe tough guy fodder to distract from their failures. See the @staceyabrams campaign response here 👇 pic.twitter.com/zOoTvkKKQg — Lauren Groh-Wargo (@gwlauren) February 6, 2022

Stacey trusts science and supports masking in schools as it's the current CDC recommendation. She wore a mask to the event, and removed it at the podium so she could be heard by students watching remotely and for photos, but only with folks who were masked https://t.co/nbl2aJRqo0 — Lauren Groh-Wargo (@gwlauren) February 6, 2022

Well, at least these new photos explain what Abrams’ campaign was referring to when they mentioned “the podium.” We can see the podium in a few of the photos.

So not just the podium as her campaign claimed https://t.co/QBFsmQuO7t — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) February 8, 2022

Womp-womp.

She held her breath for quite some time. — Brent Ustick (@brentustick) February 8, 2022

oooohhh dear that's a lot of breath-holding https://t.co/wPJuFvxWiL — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) February 8, 2022

Well, that could explain why she thought this was a good idea in the first place … depriving her brain of that much oxygen for that long could lead her to make some poor decisions.

Your kids need to sacrifice so @staceyabrams can get some sweet campaign photos — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) February 8, 2022

If Stacey Abrams weren’t a terrible person, we might actually feel sorry for her.

But she is, so we don’t.

Well well, she lied 🤥 Not surprised https://t.co/aJ5buoklgx — Jose Rat 🔨 🇺🇸 (@Jrat30) February 8, 2022

What a sham of a human being @staceyabrams truly is… https://t.co/FobZYVJ3kN — I Identify As A Sane Person✝️🇺🇸 (@VolunteerMrs) February 8, 2022

