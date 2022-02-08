Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is smack-dab in the middle of a PR disaster, thanks to her forcing a bunch of kids in a classroom to mask up so that she could pose maskless for a photo op.

NBC News senior digital politics reporter Alex Seitz-Wald has written about the controversy:

“Republicans say.”

Republicans say they wish that were the weirdest line in Seitz-Wald’s piece, but alas, it doesn’t even come close.

Behold:

Wut, indeed.

It’s just so … so …

Brian Stelter very well could have written that line.

