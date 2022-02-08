Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is smack-dab in the middle of a PR disaster, thanks to her forcing a bunch of kids in a classroom to mask up so that she could pose maskless for a photo op.

NBC News senior digital politics reporter Alex Seitz-Wald has written about the controversy:

That Stacey Abrams photo touched a nerve, Republicans say, because it shows the out-of-touch piety that they say leads liberals to impose onerous societal norms without feeling obligated to always follow them themselves. https://t.co/QP2oHbJEva — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) February 8, 2022

“Republicans say.”

Republicans say they wish that were the weirdest line in Seitz-Wald’s piece, but alas, it doesn’t even come close.

Behold:

Wut, indeed.

lmfao — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) February 8, 2022

It’s just so … so …

That is quite the mind stretch — Bruce The HomoConch (@HomoConch) February 8, 2022

This is what’s called “a reach”. — Patrick Reikofski 🇺🇸 (@seepat) February 8, 2022

Someone tore a ligament making that stretch. https://t.co/3OssMLmp1U — Neurotic Quixotic; One Love and Four Lights (@jabelincoln) February 8, 2022

Brian Stelter very well could have written that line.

too bad we banned straws. these people are running out of things to grasp for. — Sarah (gif/jif) (@mamaswati) February 8, 2022

