We’re anxiously awaiting the fateful moment in which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will re-up her reminder that President Joe Biden does not have the authority to cancel any amount of student loan debt for anyone and that in doing so, he will be bypassing Congress. But until that moment arrives, it looks like we’ll have to content ourselves with this statement from New Hampshire Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas:

First elected Democrat I’ve seen panning Biden’s student debt relief plan: Rep. Chris Pappas, facing a tough reelect in New Hampshire. “This announcement by President Biden is no way to make policy and sidesteps Congress and our oversight and fiscal responsibilities.’ pic.twitter.com/rcEf5SPvl0 — Kevin Robillard 🇺🇸 (@Robillard) August 24, 2022

Do we hear a second Democrat? Anyone? Anyone? Bueller? Bueller?

Spokesmen for @Sen_JoeManchin did not respond to a request for comment yesterday on Biden's $330 billion+ student-loan cancellation plan. Biden's plan adds more to deficit than the "Inflation Reduction Act" saves in 10 years*: https://t.co/danJQ5YRHS *correcting earlier tweet — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) August 24, 2022

Remember the deficit reduction in IRA that @Sen_JoeManchin celebrated? This EO today wipes out the ENTIRETY of that deficit reduction in one single move. https://t.co/euaSq8evzb — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 24, 2022

Not a stellar day for Democrats named Joe.

Sounds like he should file articles of impeachment — Mother B (@mabennett1982) August 24, 2022

That would certainly be a logical next step for Pappas to take. We don’t expect him to take it, of course. For pretty self-explanatory reasons.

This decision hurts vulnerable Dems. https://t.co/AFBiGviXAo — Derek Pederson 🇺🇦 (@DerekPederson3) August 24, 2022

That may very well be why he’s doing this. Safe Dems think this will help the party hang onto the House in November, but at least some Dem voters are going to be unhappy about the government taking their money to help other people pay off their student loans.

Still, credit where it’s due. Chris Pappas is still criticizing the move. At least Pappas willing to publicly condemn Joe Biden’s illegal power grab in some capacity.

Huh, someone with some sense in the House Dem caucus. https://t.co/WTjguNKAu3 — The Based Decider (@TheBasedDecider) August 24, 2022

The bravest thing imaginable right now https://t.co/mlhO4iyqF9 — Ellen Carmichael 🌻 (@ellencarmichael) August 24, 2022

Let’s hope there’s another brave Dem out there somewhere who’s willing to stand with Chris Pappas.

