We’re anxiously awaiting the fateful moment in which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will re-up her reminder that President Joe Biden does not have the authority to cancel any amount of student loan debt for anyone and that in doing so, he will be bypassing Congress. But until that moment arrives, it looks like we’ll have to content ourselves with this statement from New Hampshire Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas:

Do we hear a second Democrat? Anyone? Anyone? Bueller? Bueller?

Not a stellar day for Democrats named Joe.

That would certainly be a logical next step for Pappas to take. We don’t expect him to take it, of course. For pretty self-explanatory reasons.

That may very well be why he’s doing this. Safe Dems think this will help the party hang onto the House in November, but at least some Dem voters are going to be unhappy about the government taking their money to help other people pay off their student loans.

Still, credit where it’s due. Chris Pappas is still criticizing the move. At least Pappas willing to publicly condemn Joe Biden’s illegal power grab in some capacity.

Let’s hope there’s another brave Dem out there somewhere who’s willing to stand with Chris Pappas.

