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Spencer Pratt Cites Latest Media Attack As a 'Reason No Decent People Get Into Politics'

Doug P. | 9:25 AM on May 18, 2026
meme

Spencer Pratt is a Republican who is running to be the next mayor of Los Angeles. Pratt lost his home in the Palisades fire in January of last year and has since had a mobile home on the property where his house once stood. He's also been living in a hotel. 

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That was enough "dirt" for TMZ to do a hit piece about Pratt not really living at the property where his home burned down (TMZ also had an online poll that backfired big time). 

In addition to some in the media, Democrats are also going after Pratt.

The latest media hit on Pratt is something the candidate has responded to, and here it is: 

Pratt had this to say: 

"This is why no decent people ever get into politics. This is why you only have goblins running everything. God help you if you try to make things right for your community…if you lose your entire town, “journalists” mock you for not making your kids sleep in the toxic dirt on your burned out lot. Who raised you, dude?"

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Perhaps the media and assorted lefties (as usual, pardon the redundancy) don't want "decent people" getting into politics. 

Did some of these same "journalists" ever say a word about Eric Swalwell's residency status when he was briefly running for governor? But a guy whose house burned down is fair game, apparently.

Those claims are, and always will be, shameless and laughable. 

*****

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