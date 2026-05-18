Spencer Pratt Cites Latest Media Attack As a 'Reason No Decent People Get Into Politics'

Spencer Pratt is a Republican who is running to be the next mayor of Los Angeles. Pratt lost his home in the Palisades fire in January of last year and has since had a mobile home on the property where his house once stood. He's also been living in a hotel.

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That was enough "dirt" for TMZ to do a hit piece about Pratt not really living at the property where his home burned down (TMZ also had an online poll that backfired big time).

In addition to some in the media, Democrats are also going after Pratt.

They’re literally attacking him for living in a hotel because his house burned down due to city negligence https://t.co/Qpk6GIgYbw — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 17, 2026

The latest media hit on Pratt is something the candidate has responded to, and here it is:

he… lives in santa barbara https://t.co/rdIkKWM2eX — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) May 17, 2026

Pratt had this to say:

My house burned down. I lost everything. I can’t rebuild. As a 42 year old man with 2 kids, I’ve had to move into my parents’ house, and I’m getting attacked for that? This is journalism? This is why no decent people ever get into politics. This is why you only have goblins… https://t.co/x6SQG3yR8w — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) May 18, 2026

"This is why no decent people ever get into politics. This is why you only have goblins running everything. God help you if you try to make things right for your community…if you lose your entire town, “journalists” mock you for not making your kids sleep in the toxic dirt on your burned out lot. Who raised you, dude?"

Perhaps the media and assorted lefties (as usual, pardon the redundancy) don't want "decent people" getting into politics.

Did some of these same "journalists" ever say a word about Eric Swalwell's residency status when he was briefly running for governor? But a guy whose house burned down is fair game, apparently.

Rekt — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) May 18, 2026

The derangement of so-called ‘journalists’ truly has no limit. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 18, 2026

Reminder that people actually try to claim that the left just has too much empathy... https://t.co/11l4EWdpT9 pic.twitter.com/PocISn2mf9 — Covfefe Anon (@CovfefeAnon) May 18, 2026

Those claims are, and always will be, shameless and laughable.

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