As you may have heard, President Joe Biden is expected to announce today that he, out of the kindness of his heart and with the spirit of generosity, will cancel $10,000 of student loan debt for each borrower who makes an annual salary of $125,000 or less.

President Biden will announce a decision on Wednesday about his plans for student loan debt relief, people familiar with the matter said. White House aides said he was weighing a targeted plan that would provide $10,000 of debt relief for some borrowers. https://t.co/zqogPTQoot — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 23, 2022

You can almost feel the excitement with which the New York Times spread the news. And that probably makes you pretty angry.

It took three people to write these 24 paragraphs, and at no point did any of them manage to note that President Biden doesn’t have the authority to do this, and that everyone knows it. https://t.co/u8Vk4oil3k — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) August 24, 2022

Everyone does know it. At least everyone who’s willing to be intellectually honest with themselves and with each other.

You know who else knows it? House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Just a few months back, Pelosi herself quite explicitly reminded people that the president does not, in fact, have the power to just bypass Congress forgive student loan debt with the flourish of a pen:

NANCY PELOSI in April: “People think that the president of the United States has the power for [student loan] debt forgiveness. He does not.”pic.twitter.com/0iz8uQeKXG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 23, 2022

Once or twice or three times more for the people in the back:

REMINDER: Biden doesn't have the authority to forgive student loan debt. Even Speaker Pelosi agrees. PELOSI: "People think that the President of the United States has the power for debt forgiveness. He does not… The President can’t do it. So that’s not even a discussion." pic.twitter.com/E1AH0YxTFZ — Senate Republican Communications Center (@SRCC) August 24, 2022

throwback to when Nancy Pelosi said the President doesn’t have the power for “debt forgiveness” pic.twitter.com/7nIISmuhDy — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 24, 2022

WATCH: Pelosi admits Biden doesn’t have legal authority to ‘cancel’ student debt 👀 pic.twitter.com/VcaMObcQV0 — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) August 23, 2022

You guys know as well as anyone that we personally cannot stand Nancy Pelosi. But she had it right when it comes to the fact that Joe Biden would be overstepping his bounds by trying to cancel any amount of student loan debt.

So, with the president reportedly gearing up to do just that, what is Nancy Pelosi prepared to do to stop him? Anything? Or nothing?

That was before. The Constitution has lived a little more since then. https://t.co/DL2q2nsFsu — Holden (@Holden114) August 24, 2022

So has Nancy Pelosi. And let’s just say you shouldn’t be remotely surprised if she’s changed her mind on some things.

Remember the DACA debate? The Dems have no limiting principles other than; the ends justify the means. https://t.co/1Ub7zndIJJ — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 24, 2022

And it’s a safe bet that the mainstream media is just fine with that.

The second most powerful person in the US Govt has said explicitly and unequivocally that Joe Biden can't legally do what he's going to do today. Biden is breaking the law. How is that not front & center in every single story about Biden's student loan bailout announcement? https://t.co/1pwN6fuqWw — Andrew Wagner (@andrewwagner) August 24, 2022

She'll just switch her position, and our so-called objective media will let her get away with it. https://t.co/MqzmVMQJXm — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 24, 2022

***

Update:

Oh, hey. It’s apparently gonna cost us even more than we were initially led to believe:

SCOOP: White House expected to provide up to ***$20,000*** in student debt relief 4 ***Pell Grant*** recipients, sources tell @DaniDougPost & me Would have to be under $125K ($250K jointly) to qualify. Other recipients believed @ $10K Final details TBDhttps://t.co/nQm72h9kQQ — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) August 24, 2022

Anytime you wanna step in and put a stop to this, Nancy, we’d be cool with that.

***

