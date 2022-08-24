As you may have heard, President Joe Biden is expected to announce today that he, out of the kindness of his heart and with the spirit of generosity, will cancel $10,000 of student loan debt for each borrower who makes an annual salary of $125,000 or less.

You can almost feel the excitement with which the New York Times spread the news. And that probably makes you pretty angry.

Everyone does know it. At least everyone who’s willing to be intellectually honest with themselves and with each other.

You know who else knows it? House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Just a few months back, Pelosi herself quite explicitly reminded people that the president does not, in fact, have the power to just bypass Congress forgive student loan debt with the flourish of a pen:

Once or twice or three times more for the people in the back:

You guys know as well as anyone that we personally cannot stand Nancy Pelosi. But she had it right when it comes to the fact that Joe Biden would be overstepping his bounds by trying to cancel any amount of student loan debt.

So, with the president reportedly gearing up to do just that, what is Nancy Pelosi prepared to do to stop him? Anything? Or nothing?

So has Nancy Pelosi. And let’s just say you shouldn’t be remotely surprised if she’s changed her mind on some things.

And it’s a safe bet that the mainstream media is just fine with that.

Oh, hey. It’s apparently gonna cost us even more than we were initially led to believe:

Anytime you wanna step in and put a stop to this, Nancy, we’d be cool with that.

