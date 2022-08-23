The White House has been playing footsie with this issue for a while now, and it’s a tough call. Sure, a lot of people who have student loans forgiven will line up to vote for you, but people who either didn’t go to college or paid off their student loans aren’t likely to be happy about it. That doesn’t even take into account those who say $10,000 is nothing, and they want President Joe Biden to cancel all student debt.

A source tells CNN that Biden is expected to announce Wednesday the cancellation of up to $10,000 in student loan debt for those making less than $125,000 a year. Earlier, we posted a thread that surmised that canceling student loans “would be like taking money from a plumber to pay the debt of a lawyer,” as a majority of student loans are held by people who attended graduate school. And if you took out loans for a Ph.D. in Gender Studies, chances are you aren’t making $125,000 a year.

Hey, this editor has a master’s in literature. No student loans, though.

A lot of people are hung up on that “up to” $10,000. Up to $10,000 is not canceling all student debt; as people said above, it’s enough to tick off people who don’t have student loans, but not enough to satisfy the “cancel all student debt” crowd.

