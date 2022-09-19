Not long ago Vice President Kamala Harris desperately clung to the Biden administration’s “border is secure” narrative and even Chuck Todd couldn’t believe what he was hearing:

Even @ChuckTodd befuddled. To VP Kamala Harris: “We’re going to have two million people cross this border for the first ever. You’re confident this border is secure?” #MTP pic.twitter.com/b6Dcloj7dp — Brent Baker 🇺🇦 (@BrentHBaker) September 11, 2022

Ah, OK, whatever you say Kamala!

Or perhaps we shouldn’t just take the VP’s claim at face value, because it likely doesn’t align with reality, which tells a different story:

SAN DIEGO (AP) — US officials say that border crossings soared in August among Venezuelans, Cubans, Nicaraguans. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) September 19, 2022

Can those “US officials” go and have a chat with VP Harris? Also the off season is beginning on Martha’s Vineyard so there could be many vacant mansions with plenty of living space.

