Kamala Harris has delivered another cringeworthy gem of wisdom, this time about how “Democrats have delivered” before rephrasing that to add a couple words:

This is what the experts call charisma pic.twitter.com/G1EsA0KW3K — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 10, 2022

As much as we often can disagree with VP Harris, we’ll hand it to her for getting it right that yes, Dems and Biden have delivered. We might disagree over WHAT they’ve delivered, however:

What??? What did they deliver…. Big time? Lawlessness? Homelessness? Inflation? Rising fuel and food costs? Yes people returned to work after democrat governors shut down their jobs the year prior. Where are the new jobs? https://t.co/uzHcglxT1U — GAGirl1967 has hope for the future!! 🇺🇸 (@Tamzilla_52) September 10, 2022

Biden and the Democrats have also delivered an open border that’s causing “emergencies” in northern cities for which Dems are shamelessly blaming Republican governors in the south. Biden also delivered tens of millions of dollars worth of weapons and equipment to the Taliban in Afghanistan after a disastrous and tragic withdrawal.

She’s right: Democrats have delivered misery upon every American big time! https://t.co/jCuf9cONSU — Orcatra (@orcatra) September 10, 2022

Another episode of Veep is in the can!

All cringe. All the time. — West Texas Patriot 🇺🇸 (@c_marusich) September 10, 2022

That’s something else Harris delivers on a regular basis.

