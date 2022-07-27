LOL.

Even Adam Kinzinger thinks Vice President Kamala Harris announcing her pronouns and what she was wearing during a roundtable with disability rights leaders on Tuesday is why Dems “still can’t win elections despite the insanity of Trumpism”:

They’re never going to like you, Adam:

And — POOF! — all his new friends are gone:

Trending

And he does have at least one lefty defending him:

Even a stopped clock, as they say:

***

Recent Posts:

Mollie Hemingway & others spot ‘Soviet-style journalism’ in AP’s attempt to carry economic water for Biden

Gov. Ron DeSantis drops the hammer on ESG funds

If this is what the WH was left with after editing Joe Biden’s speech, just how bad was the raw footage?

Paul Krugman says we should ignore the two-quarter rule defining a recession

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Adam KinzingerKamala Harris