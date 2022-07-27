LOL.

Even Adam Kinzinger thinks Vice President Kamala Harris announcing her pronouns and what she was wearing during a roundtable with disability rights leaders on Tuesday is why Dems “still can’t win elections despite the insanity of Trumpism”:

If you ever wonder why the left still can’t win elections despite the insanity of Trumpism, save stuff like this for reference later 👇👇👇. You can get mad at me, but I’m not wrong. https://t.co/6FYtxRdl77 — Adam Kinzinger🇺🇦🇺🇸✌️ (@AdamKinzinger) July 27, 2022

They’re never going to like you, Adam:

Dude hates Trump, but he's still a deplorable Republican. Good reminder not to elevate these people beyond their service on the January 6 commission. https://t.co/rFU49Sg0sx — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) July 27, 2022

And — POOF! — all his new friends are gone:

According to Adam, the "left" (which currently holds House, Senate & the Presidency) can't win elections because they choose inclusion above discrimination. Adam would prefer elected leaders shit on people that are different from them, instead of make small changes to be better https://t.co/1XQWqSIVhy — Mindless Null ✡️🏳️‍🌈 (@cebsilver) July 27, 2022

I think its because democrats take advice from republicans like yourself https://t.co/tJNcyJx2CE — abdullah (@AShihipar) July 27, 2022

"Don't get me wrong, I hate Donald Trump's attempts to overthrow our democracy. But I definitely get why people hate other people introducing themselves using pronouns and visual descriptions almost equally" – Adam Kinzinger https://t.co/WyajB84z1q — Kyle Orland (@KyleOrl) July 27, 2022

Kinzinger proving that he's happy to jump on a bigoted moral panic like any other republican. https://t.co/Nkfc2PSKBp — Noah Berlatsky (@nberlat) July 27, 2022

If showing fundamental empathy and accommodation to blind people is why the American centrist-left is failing, then I really think we need to have a much larger conversation about basic human dignity???? https://t.co/wWMFy5D29g — Sydney Bauer (@femme_thoughts) July 27, 2022

And he does have at least one lefty defending him:

He’s not wrong. That was a gift to the right. — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) July 27, 2022

Except she was in a meeting with seeing-impaired people who more than likely appreciated what she said. — Curtis Pullin (@CurtisPullin) July 27, 2022

I’ll say it again. Do you think blind Americans aren’t familiar with who the sitting vice president is? Or her gender? Or the fact that she isn’t transgender? — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) July 27, 2022

Even a stopped clock, as they say:

Yep, This is the point. People can say I’m being insensitive, but, I’m not. I know what this is. I made the point that this kind of stuff does NOT sit well with the middle. Yet the anger is focused on those of us telling the facts. https://t.co/tn80wXD5iy — Adam Kinzinger🇺🇦🇺🇸✌️ (@AdamKinzinger) July 27, 2022

