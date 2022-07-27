One of the words the White House has been redefining lately is “recession.” When reality isn’t conforming to the message you want to put out, simply change the definition of the inconvenient word!

Even with an approval rating that might soon have Team Biden trying to add “dismal” to the list of words they’re trying to redefine, the media have demonstrated a willingness to keep carrying the White House’s narrative water when it comes to the economy. The Associated Press was among media outlets showing how it’s done:

“Economists say” — Would those be the same economists who said inflation would be transitory? Mollie Hemingway spotted even more media hackery:

The Biden administration will award the AP a few social credit points for that one.

Propaganda detected!

We’ve come to expect nothing less from “journalism” these last few years.

They seem to actually enjoy it.

