One of the words the White House has been redefining lately is “recession.” When reality isn’t conforming to the message you want to put out, simply change the definition of the inconvenient word!

Even with an approval rating that might soon have Team Biden trying to add “dismal” to the list of words they’re trying to redefine, the media have demonstrated a willingness to keep carrying the White House’s narrative water when it comes to the economy. The Associated Press was among media outlets showing how it’s done:

By one common definition — the economy shrinking for consecutive quarters — the U.S. economy is on the cusp of a recession. Yet that definition isn't the one that counts. https://t.co/Bw1am1viQ4 — The Associated Press (@AP) July 26, 2022

The economy shrinking for two consecutive quarters would meet a longstanding assumption for when a recession has begun. But with the U.S. adding 2.7 million jobs over those same six months, economists say that wouldn't mean a recession has started.https://t.co/3GuHKvKSSZ — The Associated Press (@AP) July 26, 2022

“Economists say” — Would those be the same economists who said inflation would be transitory? Mollie Hemingway spotted even more media hackery:

The Biden administration will award the AP a few social credit points for that one.

Propaganda detected!

This is propaganda. The number of jobs isn’t the determining factor of a recession. If that were the case, the Soviet Union had a great economy with zero percent unemployment https://t.co/S7eDWHNRV6 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) July 27, 2022

We’ve come to expect nothing less from “journalism” these last few years.

Which definition is the “one that counts”? The one Democrats feed you? — FunkyPox (@corrcomm) July 26, 2022

Every day you find new ways to humiliate yourselves — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 26, 2022

Do you all ever get tired carrying all that water for Biden? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Desmo 🇺🇸 (@Desmo2010) July 27, 2022

They seem to actually enjoy it.

***

