The Biden White House is denying the U.S. is in a recession, and they’re able to make that claim because of the fact they simply decided to change the definition of the word. Basically, a recession right now is whatever the White House says it is:

What is a recession? While some maintain that two consecutive quarters of falling real GDP constitute a recession, that is neither the official definition nor the way economists evaluate the state of the business cycle. Instead, both official determinations of recessions and economists’ assessment of economic activity are based on a holistic look at the data—including the labor market, consumer and business spending, industrial production, and incomes. Based on these data, it is unlikely that the decline in GDP in the first quarter of this year—even if followed by another GDP decline in the second quarter—indicates a recession.

President Biden took some questions from reporters remotely today, and he was asked about a recession. Biden predicted there wouldn’t be a recession, “God willing”:

It’s important to remember that Biden’s track record on predictions and assurances isn’t exactly rock solid:

Anybody who takes Biden’s word for things hasn’t been paying attention.

In other words, there’s a recession.

Not that the Biden White House would ever admit it. But at least we now know who Biden plans to blame if they ever admit there’s a recession:

The White House is already preparing the “God’s recession” hashtags.

