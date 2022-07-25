The Biden White House is denying the U.S. is in a recession, and they’re able to make that claim because of the fact they simply decided to change the definition of the word. Basically, a recession right now is whatever the White House says it is:

What is a recession? While some maintain that two consecutive quarters of falling real GDP constitute a recession, that is neither the official definition nor the way economists evaluate the state of the business cycle. Instead, both official determinations of recessions and economists’ assessment of economic activity are based on a holistic look at the data—including the labor market, consumer and business spending, industrial production, and incomes. Based on these data, it is unlikely that the decline in GDP in the first quarter of this year—even if followed by another GDP decline in the second quarter—indicates a recession.

President Biden took some questions from reporters remotely today, and he was asked about a recession. Biden predicted there wouldn’t be a recession, “God willing”:

BIDEN: "God willing, I don't think we're going to see a recession." pic.twitter.com/jFvcO8ix6a — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 25, 2022

It’s important to remember that Biden’s track record on predictions and assurances isn’t exactly rock solid:

“The Taliban won’t take over Afghanistan.” “Inflation won’t be a problem.” https://t.co/LgJUfSIwKj — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) July 25, 2022

Hm. Can’t quite put my finger on it… but for some reason I just don’t believe him. pic.twitter.com/GhF6uTBUjc — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) July 25, 2022

Anybody who takes Biden’s word for things hasn’t been paying attention.

Looks eerily like the guy who swore inflation was transitory & the Taliban wouldn't take over Afghanistan. https://t.co/WnoWvukUyk — Milo™ (@chasbottom) July 25, 2022

Cause you changed the meaning?🤡🤡 — Nadine Ratuita (@nadineratuita2) July 25, 2022

In other words, there’s a recession.

If he says there won’t be, you can bet there will be! — 🇺🇸☀️🌴Laura🌴☀️🇺🇸 (@flasunshine929) July 25, 2022

Not that the Biden White House would ever admit it. But at least we now know who Biden plans to blame if they ever admit there’s a recession:

“God willing…” He’s going to blame God for not being willing and make a hashtag, huh? https://t.co/qnBkKkQN6G — Scott Paterno, Just a Guy (@ScottPaterno) July 25, 2022

"Get the shot, you won't get Covid." "I'll kill Covid, not the economy." The irony is rich. @POTUS https://t.co/Tlt11STIri — P3 Driver 😊 2000Mules (@p3driver) July 25, 2022

Now @POTUS is going to blame a recession on The Almighty. If he isn't hit by lightning, it will be a testimony to God's mercy and grace. https://t.co/wwdn1cIYsk — andrew_revised (@Andrew_Revised) July 25, 2022

The White House is already preparing the “God’s recession” hashtags.