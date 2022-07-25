The U.S. economy is in a recession, and the Biden White House’s economic team has adopted a strategy to deal with it: Gaslight like crazy.

Here are Fed Secretary Janet Yellen and two other White House economic gaslighters moving the goalpost on yet another definition:

Trending

And it’s not just the rhetoric from Biden’s economic advisers. The White House website’s definition of “recession” is also changing:

Is there anything more pitiful and desperate than the Biden White House?

What is a recession? While some maintain that two consecutive quarters of falling real GDP constitute a recession, that is neither the official definition nor the way economists evaluate the state of the business cycle. Instead, both official determinations of recessions and economists’ assessment of economic activity are based on a holistic look at the data—including the labor market, consumer and business spending, industrial production, and incomes. Based on these data, it is unlikely that the decline in GDP in the first quarter of this year—even if followed by another GDP decline in the second quarter—indicates a recession.

“You’re not actually seeing what you’re seeing” is what they’re reduced to.

Move those goalposts, Biden admin!

These people couldn’t be more predictable.

We’re a little surprised that hasn’t been added to the White House’s definition yet.

***

Related:

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says President Joe Biden should fire Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to avoid a recession

‘Aren’t you people embarrassed?’ L.A. Times goes for water-carrying record to put positive spin on recession

Politico/MSNBC journo Sam Stein helps carry Karine Jean-Pierre’s heavy plate of ‘we’re not in a recession right now’ word salad

President who promised inflation would be temporary says recession ‘not inevitable’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Biden administrationBrian DeesedefinitioneconomyJanet YellenrecessionWhite House