The U.S. economy is in a recession, and the Biden White House’s economic team has adopted a strategy to deal with it: Gaslight like crazy.

Here are Fed Secretary Janet Yellen and two other White House economic gaslighters moving the goalpost on yet another definition:

.@SecYellen: Two negative quarters of economic growth "is not the technical definition" of a recession pic.twitter.com/oR5Ael4yyd — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 25, 2022

WH's @econjared46: Actually two quarters of negative GDP doesn't necessarily qualify as a recession pic.twitter.com/84RUtgjt8E — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 25, 2022

Biden Chief Gaslighter @BrianDeeseNEC: "In terms of the technical definition, [two negative quarters of growth] is not a recession." https://t.co/hjQ2725J9Z — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 25, 2022

And it’s not just the rhetoric from Biden’s economic advisers. The White House website’s definition of “recession” is also changing:

Bracing for impact: Even if Thursday's GDP report shows a second consecutive quarter of negative growth, you won't hear the Biden admin using the R-word. The Council of Economic Advisers is redefining what a recession is…🤔https://t.co/HHBYJKqP5V pic.twitter.com/gecR93vPPj — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) July 24, 2022

Is there anything more pitiful and desperate than the Biden White House?

What is a recession? While some maintain that two consecutive quarters of falling real GDP constitute a recession, that is neither the official definition nor the way economists evaluate the state of the business cycle. Instead, both official determinations of recessions and economists’ assessment of economic activity are based on a holistic look at the data—including the labor market, consumer and business spending, industrial production, and incomes. Based on these data, it is unlikely that the decline in GDP in the first quarter of this year—even if followed by another GDP decline in the second quarter—indicates a recession.

“You’re not actually seeing what you’re seeing” is what they’re reduced to.

They redefined vaccine

They redefined woman

Now they have redefined recession https://t.co/wj6A2ihm53 — Amber Smith (@AmberSmithUSA) July 25, 2022

Move those goalposts, Biden admin!

No worries. Apparently we defined "recession" wrong throughout history. 😂

They think we're stupid, don't they? pic.twitter.com/uvT1jvxW4d — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) July 25, 2022

These people couldn’t be more predictable.

So they're going to do this. The Biden administration is actually going to go with The Big Lebowski, "That's just like, your opinion, man," reasoning on what it means to be in a recession. https://t.co/QKMc0lT6Yo — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) July 25, 2022

“Strictly speaking, recessions only happen when Republicans are in the White House.” — Brian (@gemstatebrian) July 25, 2022

We’re a little surprised that hasn’t been added to the White House’s definition yet.

