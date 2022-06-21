Karine Jean-Pierre is having another red-letter today as White House press secretary. Once she let Pentagon spokesman John Kirby finish his own song-and-dance routine, she took the floor and wasted no time putting on her own impressive show.

There was this amazing moment, of course:

KJP: "The president has been very clear in making sure that he does everything that he can to elevate—to alleviate the pain that American families are feeling when it comes to gas prices." pic.twitter.com/97eXtpCMWV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 21, 2022

Hard to top, we know. But KJP at least came pretty darn close with this:

"We're not in a recession right now," @PressSec Karine Jean-Pierre says at White House press briefing pic.twitter.com/TjdpiXS2yj — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 21, 2022

Wait, we’re not?

I guess this means we’re in a recession! https://t.co/BXQe80DW5o — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) June 21, 2022

It certainly feels that way to us. But what do we know?

Things are going great when you're having to say things like this. https://t.co/wyJU1BgWpb — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) June 21, 2022

And things are going extra great when someone like Politico and MSNBC’s Sam Stein has to step in to run interference for the White House:

Here is @PressSec’s full “we’re not in a recession right now” quote. pic.twitter.com/PjF63sSvR7 — Sam Stein (@samstein) June 21, 2022

Is … is that supposed to make it sound better?

Clean up on aisle Sam. https://t.co/QWtsUU4Jeo — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 21, 2022

These guys just can't jump fast enough can they. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 21, 2022

No, they can’t. The thing is that no matter how fast or high they jump, they ultimately can’t get off the ground. Because they’re basically standing in an intellectual tarpit.

What is this jibberish? https://t.co/4NQnC3Dxrc — Elon Hush (@haroldrtweets) June 21, 2022

The queen of binder word salad has read her recession decree! https://t.co/y848PspKEJ — Demure Shark (@thedemureshark) June 21, 2022

We’re not in a recession but there are policies in place to help us deal with “the recession”. And we’re also headed to a place of stability. Got it. https://t.co/W7CtjQiW7N — JimMacKayOnAir (@JimMacKayOnAir) June 21, 2022

In any event, we’re curious to see how this whole are-we-or-aren’t-we-in-a-recession thing ultimately plays out. We have a feeling we already know, but we’ll tune in all the same.

Bookmark this quote https://t.co/SrtgziZLHo — Nathan Leamer (@NathanLeamerDC) June 21, 2022