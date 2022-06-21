Yesterday, the official White House Twitter account sent this out to remind us all who’s really responsible for inflation and higher prices for pretty much everything American consumers need:

With the biggest single driver of inflation being Putin’s war against Ukraine, @POTUS has taken action to blunt the impact of Putin’s Price Hike for families. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 20, 2022

Despite the fact that fewer and fewer Americans are actually buying this spin, the Biden administration just keeps pressing ahead with it. Which is their prerogative. Like, if they’re going to go full kamikaze on this, we’re certainly not going to stand in their way.

And that does appear to be what they have decided to do. At a presser today, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby — who, if you’ll recall, was brought in as reinforcements for White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre during a White House press briefing last week — decided to make a slight but very creative tweak to the Biden administration’s “This is all Putin’s fault!” narrative:

"President Putin is weaponizing food" says John Kirby — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 21, 2022

Say what?

John Kirby: "Putin is, no kidding, weaponizing food. Let's just call it what it is, he's weaponizing food." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) June 21, 2022

“No kidding.”

Is that like a steak bomb? — Colin Yamamma (@CYamamma) June 21, 2022

So the war has now devolved into the use of potato cannons? https://t.co/0UiPIHyH83 — OldDirtyBoat (@OldDirtyBoat) June 21, 2022

We can’t speak to the war in Ukraine, but the Biden administration has certainly devolved. They appear to have the collective IQ of a potato.

Here come the food shortages https://t.co/BmQbqYD0Qu — Julio N. Rausseo (@JNReports) June 21, 2022

We should probably be prepared for that.

Preparing to blame Putin for more empty shelves under Biden. — Bluelinefrog (@bluelinefrog) June 21, 2022

They’re just trying to get out ahead of the next crisis.

Translation: The Biden administration didn't think things through. https://t.co/W6aovqzXiJ — Melissa Mackenzie (@MelissaTweets) June 21, 2022

Well, needless to say, we can’t wait to see how Kirby will top himself next time he takes the White House podium. Which, if things keep going the way they’ve been going, should be any day now:

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre's latest strategy: -Have Kirby brief on national security

-Have Kirby brief for a lengthy amount of time

-When Kirby is done and it's her turn, "We don't have much time." — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 21, 2022

***

