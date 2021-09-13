As Twitchy reported, the New York Times had a bombshell report last week that the drone strike carried out in Kabul after the terrorist attack at the airport killed an aid worker and nine members of his family, including children. The Times says there was no secondary explosion, and the aid worker was loading jugs of water into his car trunk, not explosives.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby was asked about the Times’ report Monday, and he still can’t confirm the names of the terrorists killed in that drone strike.

Biden Admin’s John Kirby: “I cannot confirm” who we killed in the drone strike but “the strike was taken to prevent an imminent attack on the airport.” pic.twitter.com/ogpKWyPLD7 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 13, 2021

“What I can say is I cannot confirm them at this time,” Kirby told reporter Phil Stewart. Asked if there was any time in the future he’d be able to confirm them, Kirby simply said, “I think I need to leave it there.”

@PentagonPresSec Kirby has destroyed his credibility, and he's losing his soul. — JT Badenov (@cbinflux) September 13, 2021

Water balloon attack? — GH24 (@geoffreyhawkins) September 13, 2021

Zero accountability — Duck Hook🏌️‍♂️ (@hooked4iron) September 13, 2021

the "compassionate" administration everybody. — Let Me Trigger You (@LetMeTrigger_U) September 13, 2021

That conflicts what we originally heard. Just like everything else we’ve ever heard since this admin took office. 🤷‍♂️ — Jeff (@Jeff49571313) September 13, 2021

They can't even say whom they were targeting. What's the name of the target? We're not asking to identify the liquified remains at the scene. Just tell us whom did you think you were targeting. — TaRiQ 4 Assange 🧬🌻 (@Tee_Alkhazin) September 13, 2021

I cannot confirm who we killed? Is there anyone at the helm of this ship? Or are we just free floating at this point? — Chris Wilhelm (@cewilhelm) September 13, 2021

That’s a nice way of saying we killed a bunch of innocent people — Pete Bayer (@PeterBayer47) September 13, 2021

The strike was taken because Joe Biden wanted to show how tough he is. — Turtledove (@TurtledoveJB) September 13, 2021

"Our intent was good." Is that the standard the military uses for drone strikes? — E O’Neal (@heelsoneal) September 13, 2021

This administration is a complete joke. They don’t know who they hit? — Beth Estes (@bethestesfitnes) September 13, 2021

A pathetic & fundamentally arrogant response as usual. — John Thomas (@DomeLord) September 13, 2021

Buck stops with you @JoeBiden — Captain Shark (@captkrahs) September 13, 2021

"We don't know who we bombed but we are sure it was ISIS." — Real Human Person (@naisuhkeer) September 13, 2021

The Times’ reporters on the ground there seemed to be able to confirm the identities of all 10 people killed.

They *can* confirm who. They just don't want to because it was an innocent man. Biden admin. picking up where Obama left off. Drone striking civilians. — 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸Adam🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@imhooks) September 13, 2021

Thank god, if he'd been able to deliver that water who knows how many dozens might have been hydrated. — Corvaier (@Corvaier) September 13, 2021

We thought the Pentagon said at the time they’d nailed “high-profile” ISIS targets.

Related: