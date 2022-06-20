President Biden and his administration continue to attempt to brand inflation and the record-high cost of gas as “Putin’s price hikes” (they also assign some of the blame to “corporate greed”).
That spin is so laughable that even a majority of Democrats polled here aren’t buying it:
NEW: I&I/TIPP Poll
In general, how responsible are President Biden’s policies for causing the current inflation?
Responsible: 64%
Not Responsible: 25%
Responsible/Not Responsible
Dem: 53/39
GOP: 88/8
Indie: 63/26
1,310 Adults / 06/08-06/10https://t.co/aQbtjDvgSx
— InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 20, 2022
File this under “O” for “ouch”:
The answers to the poll, which was taken from June 8-10 and has a margin of error of +/-2.8 percentage points, couldn’t be less comforting for Biden and the Democratic Party.
Of those responding, 64% said Biden was “responsible,” choosing either “very responsible” (38%) or “somewhat responsible” (26%). Just 25% answered “not responsible”, with 17% saying “not very responsible” but a far-smaller 8% saying “not at all responsible.” “Not sure” was 10%.
But most surprising of all, Democrats have thrown in the towel on Biden’s economic leadership, with 53% blaming Biden’s policies for inflation vs. 39% saying they weren’t responsible.
There’s no way these kinds of numbers aren’t causing all-out panic at Democrat HQ and the White House.
Holy crap. Look at the Dem #s https://t.co/a5Tqv5cnA7
— Brian Knotts (@brianknotts) June 20, 2022
This is devastating for Biden and Dems in November. Even 53% of self identified Dems say Biden is responsible with a 14pt margin. Indies by a landslide at 63%, a 37pt margin.
And Dems think November will be a red puddle.
— Lord Anubis (R+9 Red Wave Incoming) (@GodEmperorKek) June 20, 2022
This poll isn’t even likely voters & it’s devastating for Plugs. https://t.co/zNBNe5cbyS
— $200,000 Dark Ultra MAGA David Morgan (@StarCoreOne02) June 20, 2022
Move along, nothing to see here!
***
