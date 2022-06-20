President Biden and his administration continue to attempt to brand inflation and the record-high cost of gas as “Putin’s price hikes” (they also assign some of the blame to “corporate greed”).

That spin is so laughable that even a majority of Democrats polled here aren’t buying it:

NEW: I&I/TIPP Poll In general, how responsible are President Biden’s policies for causing the current inflation? Responsible: 64%

Not Responsible: 25% Responsible/Not Responsible

Dem: 53/39

GOP: 88/8

Indie: 63/26 1,310 Adults / 06/08-06/10https://t.co/aQbtjDvgSx — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) June 20, 2022

File this under “O” for “ouch”:

The answers to the poll, which was taken from June 8-10 and has a margin of error of +/-2.8 percentage points, couldn’t be less comforting for Biden and the Democratic Party. Of those responding, 64% said Biden was “responsible,” choosing either “very responsible” (38%) or “somewhat responsible” (26%). Just 25% answered “not responsible”, with 17% saying “not very responsible” but a far-smaller 8% saying “not at all responsible.” “Not sure” was 10%. But most surprising of all, Democrats have thrown in the towel on Biden’s economic leadership, with 53% blaming Biden’s policies for inflation vs. 39% saying they weren’t responsible.

There’s no way these kinds of numbers aren’t causing all-out panic at Democrat HQ and the White House.

This is devastating for Biden and Dems in November. Even 53% of self identified Dems say Biden is responsible with a 14pt margin. Indies by a landslide at 63%, a 37pt margin. And Dems think November will be a red puddle. — Lord Anubis (R+9 Red Wave Incoming) (@GodEmperorKek) June 20, 2022

This poll isn’t even likely voters & it’s devastating for Plugs. https://t.co/zNBNe5cbyS — $200,000 Dark Ultra MAGA David Morgan (@StarCoreOne02) June 20, 2022

Move along, nothing to see here!

***

