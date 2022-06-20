President Biden and his administration continue to attempt to brand inflation and the record-high cost of gas as “Putin’s price hikes” (they also assign some of the blame to “corporate greed”).

That spin is so laughable that even a majority of Democrats polled here aren’t buying it:

Trending

File this under “O” for “ouch”:

The answers to the poll, which was taken from June 8-10 and has a margin of error of +/-2.8 percentage points, couldn’t be less comforting for Biden and the Democratic Party.

Of those responding, 64% said Biden was “responsible,” choosing either “very responsible” (38%) or “somewhat responsible” (26%). Just 25% answered “not responsible”, with 17% saying “not very responsible” but a far-smaller 8% saying “not at all responsible.” “Not sure” was 10%.

But most surprising of all, Democrats have thrown in the towel on Biden’s economic leadership, with 53% blaming Biden’s policies for inflation vs. 39% saying they weren’t responsible.

There’s no way these kinds of numbers aren’t causing all-out panic at Democrat HQ and the White House.

Move along, nothing to see here!

***

Related:

‘No more questions’: Joe Biden’s daughter and granddaughter valiantly try to save him from himself, but it’s too late

‘So, it’s intentional’: Biden admits things are ‘lousy’ but then says the quiet part out loud

President who promised inflation would be temporary says recession ‘not inevitable’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DemocratsinflationJoe Biden