Last Friday, First Lady Jill Biden filled in for the Easter Bunny and quickly sprang into action to rescue President Joe Biden from an inquisitive press as they were departing (once again) for their beach house getaway in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

"We gotta go!" Jill Biden tries to pull Joe away from talking to reporters as they leave for a weekend at the beach. pic.twitter.com/GGn9r3eaGA — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 17, 2022

Maybe Jill was back at the house making Joe’s Jell-O today, because this time, it was up to other members of the Biden family to keep Gramps away from reporters:

"Nope. Like no more. No more questions," Biden's daughter and granddaughter pull him away from reporters. pic.twitter.com/cqrqgO1JQy — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 20, 2022

“Leave Joe Biden alooooooone!”

I’m starting to think he’s not entirely with it https://t.co/94ktZ5bGF8 — jtkola™ (@jtkola) June 20, 2022

What gave you that idea?

“International flat tax”???

WTAF is he talking about!!!?? https://t.co/6Lreb7dhpO — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) June 20, 2022

Well, he did do some puzzles yesterday, so take that for whatever it’s worth. We’re generously assuming that he didn’t just try to eat the pieces.

Yeah I mean why answer questions about what's being done with our tax dollars that also pay your salary. Totally reasonable. https://t.co/48kriTkwat — Jason Day (@JasonDDay) June 20, 2022

Oh well not like he has anything else important to deal with like high gas prices or inflation or supply chain issues or baby formula shortages or a border crisis or rising crime or anything else https://t.co/pryCofAIB2 — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) June 20, 2022

Ugh.

Whole damn family is in on it. https://t.co/a1bkzJwui0 — Brenda 🇺🇸 💅💃 (@beebobaby) June 20, 2022

And the whole damn family still isn’t enough. If we were them, we’d call in reinforcements ASAP.

Next time they're going to have to bring the WH Easter Bunny to the beach. https://t.co/41C7oQXqIW — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) June 20, 2022

