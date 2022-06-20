Last Friday, First Lady Jill Biden filled in for the Easter Bunny and quickly sprang into action to rescue President Joe Biden from an inquisitive press as they were departing (once again) for their beach house getaway in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Maybe Jill was back at the house making Joe’s Jell-O today, because this time, it was up to other members of the Biden family to keep Gramps away from reporters:

“Leave Joe Biden alooooooone!”

What gave you that idea?

Well, he did do some puzzles yesterday, so take that for whatever it’s worth. We’re generously assuming that he didn’t just try to eat the pieces.

Ugh.

And the whole damn family still isn’t enough. If we were them, we’d call in reinforcements ASAP.

***

