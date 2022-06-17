Earlier today the Bidens left the White House to head to their Delaware beach house for the rest of the weekend:

Just yesterday a reporter was asking Biden (who offered only a blank stare) why he wouldn’t take questions from reporters, but today the president stopped on the way out to the Marine One to speak to journos. However, it wasn’t long before Jill Biden intervened:

Don’t make her call in the Easter Bunny, Joe!

Biden’s staffers were probably happy Jill didn’t have to seek help from the Easter Bunny because it’s in the 90s in DC and it would have been awfully hot in that costume.

Ladies and gentlemen, The Weekend:

Has anybody seen the Bidens’ newest dog Commander lately?

