Earlier today the Bidens left the White House to head to their Delaware beach house for the rest of the weekend:

Joe Biden is taking off at 11:00AM tomorrow for a weekend at his Delaware beach house. It will be his fourth straight weekend in Delaware. pic.twitter.com/6JC5wcmg93 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 17, 2022

Just yesterday a reporter was asking Biden (who offered only a blank stare) why he wouldn’t take questions from reporters, but today the president stopped on the way out to the Marine One to speak to journos. However, it wasn’t long before Jill Biden intervened:

"We gotta go!" Jill Biden tries to pull Joe away from talking to reporters as they leave for a weekend at the beach. pic.twitter.com/GGn9r3eaGA — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 17, 2022

Don’t make her call in the Easter Bunny, Joe!

The Easter bunny was better at it. https://t.co/7ttlo7fq18 — Kris Kinder (@kris_kinder) June 17, 2022

I guess this is better than the Easter Bunny https://t.co/VE7jvr9CxS — Breeze (@SteveBreezyy) June 17, 2022

Biden’s staffers were probably happy Jill didn’t have to seek help from the Easter Bunny because it’s in the 90s in DC and it would have been awfully hot in that costume.

to be fair, the president can't be late for his, uh, vacation weekend in rehoboth. gotta keep a tight schedule. https://t.co/IDBkMwz4kf — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 17, 2022

Ladies and gentlemen, The Weekend:

The Bidens and Willow the Cat have arrived at Rehoboth Beach for the Bidens wedding anniversary beach weekend. pic.twitter.com/qfjHBIjAHi — Aamer Madhani (@AamerISmad) June 17, 2022

Has anybody seen the Bidens’ newest dog Commander lately?

