At today’s White House Easter Egg Roll the cameras caught first lady Jill Biden treating President Biden like one of the little kids, and one of the Easter Bunnies got in on the “tell Biden what to do” action by interrupting the president while he was talking to people about Afghanistan and leading him away:

That scene brought with it one question:

Who was in the bunny suit? Apparently it was somebody from Biden’s White House press office, in this case the messaging director:

Yep, it appears that the White House had somebody from the press office dressed as an Easter Bunny and keeping an eye on Biden. At least now we know who was in charge at the White House today!

Another bunny at the Easter Egg Roll appears to be from the Biden press office as well:

Maybe Ron Klain will keep these two around just in case Biden needs to be saved from reporters’ questions in the future.

The bunnies helped save the day for Joe, apparently.

The meltdown would have been immediate and loud!

