At today’s White House Easter Egg Roll the cameras caught first lady Jill Biden treating President Biden like one of the little kids, and one of the Easter Bunnies got in on the “tell Biden what to do” action by interrupting the president while he was talking to people about Afghanistan and leading him away:

Biden was incoherently mumbling about Afghanistan… so now we know why the Bunny ran over to interrupt… pic.twitter.com/FthqFIgvHQ — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) April 18, 2022

The Easter bunny retrieves Joe Biden after he wanders off to talk to some children pic.twitter.com/Wrd5L8p68B — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) April 18, 2022

That scene brought with it one question:

Who's inside the bunny suit? https://t.co/fotqD2PCAf — Byron York (@ByronYork) April 18, 2022

Gotta know who was in the bunny suit — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) April 18, 2022

Who was in the bunny suit? Apparently it was somebody from Biden’s White House press office, in this case the messaging director:

And @MegHays46 outs herself as the staffer in the Easter Bunny costume today https://t.co/g9qaacCQh0 — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) April 18, 2022

a source familiar tells me that Meghan Hays, special assistant to the president and director of message planning, is one of the two bunnies https://t.co/ZRn82Att0j — AlexGangitano (@AlexGangitano) April 18, 2022

Yep, it appears that the White House had somebody from the press office dressed as an Easter Bunny and keeping an eye on Biden. At least now we know who was in charge at the White House today!

The Easter Bunny is running the White House — Thirteen O'Clock – Todd (@o_thirteen) April 18, 2022

Another bunny at the Easter Egg Roll appears to be from the Biden press office as well:

Hopping on a zoom call. 🐰 pic.twitter.com/voxLi3lA77 — Angela Perez (@ADCPerez46) April 18, 2022

Maybe Ron Klain will keep these two around just in case Biden needs to be saved from reporters’ questions in the future.

So we now know the Easter Bunny was someone inside the comms shop. The White House literally put one of Biden's handlers in an Easter Bunny suit to keep him from talking to reporters. Just incredible stuff. https://t.co/plisKk9Pb6 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 18, 2022

The bunnies helped save the day for Joe, apparently.

Imagine the nuclear meltdown from the press if someone from our team did this to block @GovRonDeSantis from talking to journalists — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 18, 2022

The meltdown would have been immediate and loud!

Recommended Twitchy Video