We told you earlier today about some seriously painful moments during the White House Easter Egg Roll when Jill Bid… er… Dr. Jill Biden… treated President Biden like he was one of the little kids instead of the POTUS. However, the first lady wasn’t the only one assisting the president at the event. The Easter Bunny was also helping out:

Maybe Jill got tired of monitoring Joe and sent the bunny this time instead.

Perhaps a White House staffer was in the bunny outfit:

Has anybody seen Jen Psaki yet today? Or maybe it was the chief of staff:

Hey, you never know!

This is something else:

“Everybody else sees the giant bunny too, right?”

***

