We told you earlier today about some seriously painful moments during the White House Easter Egg Roll when Jill Bid… er… Dr. Jill Biden… treated President Biden like he was one of the little kids instead of the POTUS. However, the first lady wasn’t the only one assisting the president at the event. The Easter Bunny was also helping out:

Why is the Easter Bunny directing the President of the United States 🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲 pic.twitter.com/9bgXQJ6EXW — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) April 18, 2022

The Easter bunny retrieves Joe Biden after he wanders off to talk to some children pic.twitter.com/Wrd5L8p68B — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) April 18, 2022

Maybe Jill got tired of monitoring Joe and sent the bunny this time instead.

Perhaps a White House staffer was in the bunny outfit:

Biden was incoherently mumbling about Afghanistan… so now we know why the Bunny ran over to interrupt… pic.twitter.com/FthqFIgvHQ — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) April 18, 2022

Gotta know who was in the bunny suit — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) April 18, 2022

Has anybody seen Jen Psaki yet today? Or maybe it was the chief of staff:

Has anyone seen Ron Klain is that Ron Klain under there — Pierson (@pierson_furnish) April 18, 2022

Is that @PressSec dressed up as the Easter Bunny? 😂😂😂 https://t.co/fhUYzVOji0 — Al (@AllenIn2022) April 18, 2022

The Easter Bunny is actually a Secret Service member. — Josh Allan (@joshallanmpls2) April 18, 2022

Hey, you never know!

It’s real bad when you need to be redirected like a child by the MFing Easter bunny. https://t.co/8KlQPjwAr9 — Coco 🇺🇸 (@CoClarified) April 18, 2022

This is something else:

“Everybody else sees the giant bunny too, right?”

